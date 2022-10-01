Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day

Ah, the north London derby. You rarely disappoint.

Top-of-the-table Arsenal faced off against unbeaten Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, with one side's positive momentum set to come to a crunching halt when the 90 minutes were up.

Three Arsenal goals and an Emerson Royal red card later, and it was Spurs who were begging for the full-time whistle.

Arteta ball might be a problem — . (@liederletsoalo) October 1, 2022

We keep trying to play in a way we are not technically or tactically equipped. This pretty much exactly how I wished we wouldn’t play. Hope we switch it up and switch on. #COYS — Spurs International (@simonyemane) October 1, 2022

I hate when we play it from the back - we’re not good enough to this atm #COYS — Paul (@PReddog84) October 1, 2022

Arsenal dominated the early stages and weren't far from opening the scoring after just a few minutes, but they struggled to find a way through Hugo Lloris and Spurs even threatened to get a foot in the game.

That didn't last long.

Instead, the Gunners thumped their way into the lead through the returning Thomas Partey, whose glorious curling effort from range was far too perfect for Lloris.

partey omg 😱 — j o s h (@barcelona_josh) October 1, 2022

Spurs responded well and were awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark as Richarlison was felled by Gabriel.

Up stepped Harry Kane, who made absolutely no mistake. 1-1.

Another Gabriel mistake leading to a goal. He’s becoming a liability for Arsenal 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Aaron Cikaya (@aaroncikaya) October 1, 2022

Again. When are we going to bring in Tomiyasu?! https://t.co/lkANagBkdP — Footalyse (@footalyse) October 1, 2022

Another NLD, another Kane penalty. Absurd at this point — tweeting into the abyss (@samflachh) October 1, 2022

Kane scoring against Arsenal is almost becoming a norm. — L4nre (@lanrrrre) October 1, 2022

Just like the first half, Arsenal came flying out of the blocks and were quickly back ahead.

Unsurprisingly, it was Gabriel Jesus who wheeled away in celebration after bundling the ball over the line following a poor save from Lloris.

It’s time to start discussing Jesus as the best Brazillian 9 of all time. — Juego De Mikel (@WeveGotSuperMik) October 1, 2022

Lolris 🤣🤣. Get in there Jesus!! — Nadzmi Haron (@nadzmiharon) October 1, 2022

Things went from bad to worse for Tottenham on the hour mark as Emerson was shown a straight red card.

The Brazilian, who was struggling even before this incident, caught Gabriel Martinelli high on the back of the ankle and was shown a straight red which, although it looked harsh, was quickly upheld by VAR.

Emerson spend his entire life savings to become a better player, tears he got scammed — 🕊️ (@srtfcb7i) October 1, 2022

Emerson spending almost a million for this lmaoo — Soldier Of God (@kinginthewalI) October 1, 2022

conte refused to drop emerson, so the football gods had to intervene x — ella (@xellavivian) October 1, 2022

This is what happens when you play Emerson Royal instead of Matt Doherty. pic.twitter.com/HOOYKccDWP — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) October 1, 2022

I’m glad Barcelona dodged a bullet in the form of Emerson Royal.🤦🏿‍♂️ — Napaul (@LifeOfNapaul) October 1, 2022

If that wasn't bad enough, Granit Xhaka drilled home a third just moments later to rub salt in the wounds.

I've never been more wrong about anyone. Granit Xhaka you are different gravy son — Smithy ⚽ (@LukeSmith__) October 1, 2022

This Xhaka redemption arc >>>>>> — TakeSoup (@PeSos198) October 1, 2022

It was a party atmosphere at the Emirates as Arsenal danced their way further ahead in the Premier League standings, with Tottenham forced to accept their first defeat of the season.

It’s a NLD thing. North London is (Still) RED 🔴 It’s lonely at the top… pic.twitter.com/vSU80166qh — Corey. (@WheelerWaffles) October 1, 2022

Keep crying spurs fan. North London is red.#COYG — Football.talks (@GamingG40719518) October 1, 2022