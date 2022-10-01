Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day

Ah, the north London derby. You rarely disappoint.
Top-of-the-table Arsenal faced off against unbeaten Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, with one side's positive momentum set to come to a crunching halt when the 90 minutes were up.
Three Arsenal goals and an Emerson Royal red card later, and it was Spurs who were begging for the full-time whistle.
Arsenal dominated the early stages and weren't far from opening the scoring after just a few minutes, but they struggled to find a way through Hugo Lloris and Spurs even threatened to get a foot in the game.
That didn't last long.
Instead, the Gunners thumped their way into the lead through the returning Thomas Partey, whose glorious curling effort from range was far too perfect for Lloris.
Spurs responded well and were awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark as Richarlison was felled by Gabriel.
Up stepped Harry Kane, who made absolutely no mistake. 1-1.
Just like the first half, Arsenal came flying out of the blocks and were quickly back ahead.
Unsurprisingly, it was Gabriel Jesus who wheeled away in celebration after bundling the ball over the line following a poor save from Lloris.
Things went from bad to worse for Tottenham on the hour mark as Emerson was shown a straight red card.
The Brazilian, who was struggling even before this incident, caught Gabriel Martinelli high on the back of the ankle and was shown a straight red which, although it looked harsh, was quickly upheld by VAR.
If that wasn't bad enough, Granit Xhaka drilled home a third just moments later to rub salt in the wounds.
It was a party atmosphere at the Emirates as Arsenal danced their way further ahead in the Premier League standings, with Tottenham forced to accept their first defeat of the season.
