Twitter reacts as out of form Arsenal stun Chelsea in London derby

Heading into Boxing Day's London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, there appeared to be only one winner on the cards.

But there is a reason why we watch football every week. Because it throws up shocks like this - a relegation scrapper battering a title contender.

As always, the Gunners had their £350,000-a-week cheerleader spurring them on from the sidelines for this clash, and perhaps it was Mesut Ozil's undying support which made the difference.

Arsenal took the lead on 34 minutes, when Reece James brought down Kieran Tierney in the box, and Alexandre Lacazette stepped up to tuck away the resulting penalty.

The Gunners doubled their lead just before half-time, when Granit Xhaka (yes, the same Granit Xhaka who was booed off and received a red card for fighting) curled home a wonderful free-kick from the edge of the box, sinking Frank Lampard further into the mire.

Imagine spending 200million and getting dunked on by Lacazette and Xhaka LOOOOOOOOOL — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) December 26, 2020

Chelsea against top sides this season

Liverpool 2-0

Everton 1-0

Wolves 2-1

Tottenham 0-0

Man utd 0-0

Relegation arsenal 3-0



Lampard when he faces real test ?#ARSCFC pic.twitter.com/O5hEgqekpA — D’Accountant (@OG_umaru) December 26, 2020

Patrice Evra, the worst keeper of secrets in football history, recently claimed that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry switched off the TV and refused to watch the game when he saw Xhaka leading the Gunners out as captain. I wonder if he was watching when he whipped home that worldie of a free-kick...

Hope Thierry got to see that Xhaka goal — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) December 26, 2020

Coincidentally, that strike actually gave the pair something in common to share... one of the very few things that link the duo. If you ask Thierry, anyway.

2004 - Granit Xhaka is the first Arsenal player to score a direct free-kick versus Chelsea in the Premier League since Thierry Henry in December 2004. Cracker. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2020

Bukayo Saka then added a third to effectively kill the game, shaping to cross and somehow whipping the ball in off the inside of the far post, absolutely baffling goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the process. I wonder what Kepa Arrizabalaga must be thinking...

But the worst thing to come from Twitter on Boxing Day (other than pictures of disgusting Christmas dinners) was the fact that all three of Lacazette, Xhaka and Saka got on the scoresheet, creating the ultimate Laca-Xhaka-Saka trifecta. Did you lot just let it go? Nope.

A cracker from Xhaka after a foul on Saka...backa the net. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 26, 2020

Can’t believe we actually have the Laca, Xhaka, Saka trio on the score sheet. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) December 26, 2020

“Good hit from Xhaka, won by Saka, decoy was Laca, and it was a cracker.” -Martin Tyler pic.twitter.com/yuhqVhsqlQ — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) December 26, 2020

Laca, Xhaka and Saka make it a Christmas cracker. #ARSCHE — Dominic Booth (@DomBooth19) December 26, 2020

The only joke missing is that, 'Arsenal need to sign X to go wi-' ah wait no, there it is.

Arsenal need to sign Patson Daka to go with Laca, Xhaka, and Saka. — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) December 26, 2020

Chelsea did pull one back late on and missed a penalty in injury time, which would have at least made the final minutes interesting, but Lampard still faced the wrath of an angry fanbase at the final whistle.

Just don’t understand Frank Lampard’s thinking process. We have one sub left to make & rather bring on a on form striker, we are bringing on a out of form midfielder Kai Havertz. #ARSCHE — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 26, 2020

Roman Abramovich when Frank Lampard asks for another £230m in January. pic.twitter.com/906OwQwCuv — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 26, 2020

Frank Lampard is a politician! 10/10 press conference coming up! ? #ARSCHE — Rants (@rantsnbants) December 26, 2020

The day belonged to the under pressure Mikel Arteta however, as Arsenal ran out convincing 3-1 winners!