Twitter reacts to Arsenal's nightmare against Brentford

It's a new season, but it's more of the same for Arsenal.

£70m has been spent on new players, most of which went on centre-back Ben White, and every penny looked wasted as the Gunners fell to an emphatic 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Brentford - a scoreline which could have easily been worse.

There's no other way to put it, it was humiliating.

Tbh don’t think I’m looking forward to this season already…. https://t.co/BkPNDFOh9B — Reece Muthena (@RMuthean) August 13, 2021

Arsenal fans on Twitter were beside themselves, and understandably so. For months, their club have urged them to be patient and give them time to return to greatness, but this felt like a massive step in the wrong direction. With all due respect to Brentford, Arsenal just got battered by Brentford.

Sergi Canos fired home an excellent goal in the first half, before Christian Norgaard headed home a second after the break following some slapstick defending from a throw-in. Nobody in the Arsenal team seemed to have any clue what was going on.

Any faint optimism with which supporters began the season disappeared in just 90 minutes. Top four may have been the goal, but with performances like this, they'll be lucky if they scrape a top-half finish.

They say losing a loved one is a heartbreaking experience. But have they ever been an Arsenal supporter? — Monarch Muesli ?????? (@Melusi2_) August 13, 2021

I was being far too kind when I predicted a 7th place finish.#BREARS — Ross (@SwedishRoss) August 13, 2021

And while all this was going on, Lucas Torreira was in Warner Park having the time of his life.

Disfrutando del @ParqueWarner con la familia y los amigos !!! Muchas gracias por la gran atención ?? pic.twitter.com/sExAsucvFm — Lucas Torreira #LT14 (@LTorreira34) August 13, 2021

The misery from Arsenal fans was clear, but the rest of the league? Those supporters were absolutely loving it.

Mikel Arteta would be wise to stay off Twitter for a while. His side were being absolutely ripped to shreds from every angle, and you can't say they don't really deserve it. You can't talk a big game and then get humbled by Brentford.

Only way arsenal ago win https://t.co/qRI2AfmpfW — Simba ?⚽️ (@DennoyMartin) August 13, 2021

Same Arsenal that wanted to join the Super League??! ???? — ?????? (@latade_jr) August 13, 2021

Arsenal fans before the season vs. Arsenal fans 30 minutes into the season ... pic.twitter.com/mrRDQ4dwru — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2021

Arsenal fans, you can have this... no need to thank me, it's okay.... From my heart, I give them to you for free.. no charges ?? pic.twitter.com/QYSeDsBd27 — Mr. CEO (@AmpaabengPrinc3) August 13, 2021

It was rough for everyone, but few faced the same level of criticism as £50m man Ben White.

Touted as the saviour of Arsenal's defence, White was battered from pillar to post by Ivan Toney and Brian Mbeumo, looking more like Shkodran Mustafi with each passing minute.

Arsenal adding Ben white to their defence pic.twitter.com/HSCSRfZx1W — Optimumsports ?♛ (@Optimumsportstv) August 13, 2021

Ben White when Arteta asks him to defend https://t.co/STLfQ6XzA5 — Harley ? (@Harlzyy) August 13, 2021

But hey, maybe it'll all be alright. Arsenal could bounce back over their next few games.

Who've they got next?

Oh, just Chelsea and Manchester City.

Arsenal face Champions League and Premier League winners next. It's going to be a long season.? pic.twitter.com/6ZxJEH6jqL — Terry (@terry_gh1) August 13, 2021