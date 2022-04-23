Twitter reacts to criminal Man Utd defending, awful refereeing & Granit Xhaka's stunner

The dark clouds have been gathering over Manchester United for as long as anybody can remember.

Erik ten Hag is the ray of sunshine on the Old Trafford horizon, but there's still a few months to go before the Dutchman gets stuck into a United squad that Ralf Rangnick diagnosed as requiring an 'open heart operation' before Saturday's game with Arsenal.

You'd have thought, in all probability, those words would have some kind of affect on United's players.

This, after all, is their interim manager digging them out for needing serious surgery because they have been calamitous in basically every area of the field (poor David de Gea excluded) for weeks, even months upon end.

Instead, after just a couple of minutes at the Emirates Stadium, United gifted Arsenal - the side they are competing for a Champions League qualification place with - an early lead.

Terrible, terrible defending from Raphael Varane and Alex Telles - the kind you wouldn't expect to see at any level of professional football, let alone the Premier League - gifting Nuno Tavares a simple tap-in from close range...

The defending, just unreal — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 23, 2022

It’s actually a hilarious joke at this point ? #ARSMUN — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) April 23, 2022

Awful defending from Varane and Telles, so, so casual. De Gea saves from Saka but Tavares has a tap-in #mufc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) April 23, 2022

Real Madrid getting 40 Million for Varane might be the biggest Win in History of Football — Albi ?? (@albiFCB7) April 23, 2022

Defence asleep again...Telles just ain't it at this level — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) April 23, 2022

Telles and Varane that’s actually criminal defending. Like worse than Sunday League level. — Lyés (@WholeLottaLyes) April 23, 2022

Varane is so bad. People only ever rated him because they didn’t watch him play. — ‏ً (@SadioIogist) April 23, 2022

There’s a plastic bag that’s been on the pitch for 4 minutes and I’m pretty sure it’s had a bigger defensive impact than Raphael Varane. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) April 23, 2022

The doziness of the defending also affected a sleeping Diogo Dalot, too - the Portuguese deciding to have a nap at the far post rather than anticipating the ball potentially coming his way...

Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are absolutely rubbish. their defending on that goal was miserable (so was Varane's but he's Varane, we know he's good). — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) April 23, 2022

When the first ball reached Saka about 15 seconds before the goal he looked offside but it feels rather irrelevant. Feeble defending across the back four. Varane bad and Telles worse. Dalot a hologram. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 23, 2022

what does diogo dalot even offer that awb doesnt?? he literally cant do one thing right — Sadman Ahmed ?? (@sad_man007) April 23, 2022

Somebody tell Diogo Dalot the game has started — Shane Farrelly (@farrelly_shane) April 23, 2022

Dalot's first 25 minutes were eventful to say the least. He then hit the crossbar at the other end, as Arsenal attempted to let United back into the game, before more sleeping played Eddie Nketiah onside - De Gea coming to the rescue with a good save.

But rather than allow Dalot to steal all the glory, opposite full-back Telles was determined to make his own mark on the game - again for all the wrong reasons.

Okay, it was a soft (that's being exceptionally polite) penalty award given against the Brazilian, but still it didn't absolve him of responsibility on Twitter...

Nothing in the universe was enough to prepare me for Alex Telles — Aaron Moniz (@amonizfootball) April 23, 2022

Who scouted Alex Telles? — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) April 23, 2022

Alex Telles has single-handedly cost us this game — yusuf... (@spillzamlai) April 23, 2022

You can tell me that Alex Telles is a real football player all you want, but i just won’t believe you — Ace? (@speeds_c) April 23, 2022

Saka stepped up to take the spot-kick, having been brushed to the ground, and he sent De Gea the wrong way to make it 2-0 Arsenal.

Game over? Well, not in the mind of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back in the side after missing the clash with Liverpool on Tuesday because of the tragic loss of his baby son, the 37-year-old joined the Premier League's 100 club after sweeping in Nemanja Matic's cross to the back post, evading Gabriel Magalhaes in the process with some slick movement.

100+ goals in the Premier League, Champions League, LaLiga AND at international level ???



Cristiano Ronaldo just keeps on re-writing the history books ?? pic.twitter.com/smJgbIpXKn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 100+ goals in:



??????? The Premier League

?? La Liga

? International football

? The Champions League



All-timer. ? pic.twitter.com/fgSYIy4PD1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 23, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s scored 7 out of United’s last 8 Premier League goals. A total professional who always wants to help his team, even after suffering a tragic personal loss, he looks like one of the only United players who really cares. — TC (@totalcristiano) April 23, 2022

2-1 at half-time, but the big talking point wasn't actually the award of Arsenal's penalty, nor was is United's defending or Ronaldo's goal.

It was why did referee Craig Pawson, or the VAR for that matter, not award a penalty against Cedric Soares for what appeared to be a pretty blatant handball?

Outmuscled by Jadon Sancho, it just appeared that he scooped the ball away after being seen off by the England winger. The officials disagreed...

? - The Cedric/handball moment from earlier this game. pic.twitter.com/on2G5dYE0U — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) April 23, 2022

These officials are an absolute disgrace ? — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 23, 2022

That Cedric handball shout btw...



He's not even falling. He's crawling and just stops the ball with his hand ??? — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 23, 2022

Cedric Soares knew exactly what he was doing! Farcical decision to not give a penalty there. #MUFC #ARSMUN — MUFC4LIFE (@mightyredzz) April 23, 2022

If that’s a penalty, so is the Elanga one and the handball from Cedric Soares was clearly obvious. Campaign against United. — Asif. (@Asif9707) April 23, 2022

It seems somebody might've had a word at half-time - as Nuno Tavares then decided to play handball roulette himself ten minutes into the second half and didn't get away with it...

So they do know what handball is — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 23, 2022

Half of Tavares is perfect, the other half is not a footballer — James. (@afcjxmes) April 23, 2022

Bruno Fernandes, not Ronaldo, stepped up to beat Aaron Ramsdale from the spot, tasked with bringing the game level at 2-2.

The outcome? Not as he planned...

When it seems like it just can't get worse for Man Utd, Bruno Fernandes misses from the spot...



Was Aaron Ramsdale's celebration reminiscent of a certain @martinkeown5 ? pic.twitter.com/66j2orz0jb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022

Aaron Ramsdale celebrates Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss, keeping Arsenal in the lead for now, at least. ❤️ #afc pic.twitter.com/YvHfjSfrFI — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 23, 2022

You have the worlds highest ever goalscorer and the greatest ever player on the pitch yet Bruno Fernandes takes the penalty. Only Manchester United would do this ??? — WHF!?? (@UtdWesleyy) April 23, 2022

Bruno Fernandes can’t even take a penalties anymore. Basically the most the useless player I’ve seen — ⁹  (@JesusRoIe) April 23, 2022

Nah I can’t believe how much United fans gassed up Bruno Fernandes last season. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) April 23, 2022

Surely the end of the drama?

Of course not! Enter, GRANIT XHAKA AND AN ABSOLUTE THUNDERBOLT FROM RANGE!

WHAT A HIT FROM GRANIT XHAKA ?



A moment of quality when Arsenal were looking weary...



Big, big moment. pic.twitter.com/AjubZ1P0Sw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022

Granit Xhaka blowing a kiss to the Emirates, that feels like a moment — James Benge (@jamesbenge) April 23, 2022

Xhaka saved his annual worldie for the big stage. You love to see it. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) April 23, 2022

Peak Xhaka. Daft booking. Brilliant finish. 3-1 #afc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 23, 2022

Arsenal fans don’t appreciate what they have with Xhaka.



He’s always taken for Granit. — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 23, 2022

Xhaka cashing in his annual long range screamer pic.twitter.com/a8BzF7MCaE — Cal ? (@Arsecal) April 23, 2022

Xhaka's 50th PL yellow and 10th PL goal in the space of 3m29s. Box office. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 23, 2022

Granit Xhaka is the maddest player in the Premier League. Liability one minute, bangs one in the next. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 23, 2022

30% of Granit Xhaka's Premier League goals have come against Manchester United. — Richard Jolly ?? (@RichJolly) April 23, 2022

After 70 minutes of blockbuster action, things finally calmed down in north London...the fight and spirit seemingly knocked out of Rangnick's United by that stunning third goal from Xhaka.

Probably a good job too; this was most definitely the oddest game of the Premier League season so far...