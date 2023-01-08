Twitter reacts to FA Cup fourth round draw

The draw for round four of this season's FA Cup was made on Sunday afternoon, and there are some mouth-watering ties in store.

The first two teams out of the hat were Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur, the only two sides in English professional football who go by the nickname of 'the Lilywhites'.

Lilywhites derby 💙

Away tie would’ve been nice, mind.

Time to bore all Spurs fans with the story behind why they wear OUR kit #pnefc https://t.co/mmyInUHK3q — Jonny Nelson (@fulljonnynelson) January 8, 2023

Tottenham are doing a tour of their loan strikers in the FA Cup. First was Dane Scarlett's Portsmouth, now it's Troy Parrott's Preston! — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) January 8, 2023

Wrexham's reward for beating Championship side Coventry City in a thrilling affair is a home tie with another second-tier side, with high-flying Sheffield United ready to make the trip across the Welsh border.

So we'll have to wait until 5th round to take Premiership side apart 😉 — Sarah C 💙🖤 (@Sarah_C67) January 8, 2023

Huge test again for Wrexham, particularly when sheff Utd paid £20m for one midfielder — Mark Waters 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@CariadFfisio) January 8, 2023

Manchester United legend Paul Ince will return to Old Trafford as the manager of Reading.

Reading have been drawn away at Manchester United in the FA Cup for the 3rd time in 7 years 🤯🤯🤯 #readingfc pic.twitter.com/QMcWKLRyFJ — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) January 8, 2023

Death, taxes and Man United vs Reading in the FA Cup. Fourth time that’s been drawn out in the last 15 years. Pleasing draw for Ten Hag. Paul Ince back at Old Trafford. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 8, 2023

Man United - Reading is some proper TV garbage pick — ⛷️ (@stokaljona) January 8, 2023

Can’t wait to see Man United v Reading on BBC 1 for the 450th year in a row — James Dutton (@jrgdutton) January 8, 2023

The draw's other headline fixture sees Manchester City or Chelsea face Oxford United or Arsenal. Should City and the Gunners progress, they could face each other three times in a condensed period.

Nice and easy fourth round draw for Arsenal if they get past Oxford tomorrow night.



Man City or Chelsea away. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 8, 2023

Only one of Man City, Chelsea or Arsenal will be in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup 👀 — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) January 8, 2023

Man City have that FM glitch where they get drawn against teams they have to face soon in the league so they end up being like a mini-series. Chelsea first and now Arsenal... — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) January 8, 2023

Chelsea vs Oxford in the next round — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) January 8, 2023

