Twitter reacts to FA Cup fourth round draw

The draw for round four of this season's FA Cup was made on Sunday afternoon, and there are some mouth-watering ties in store.
The first two teams out of the hat were Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur, the only two sides in English professional football who go by the nickname of 'the Lilywhites'.
Wrexham's reward for beating Championship side Coventry City in a thrilling affair is a home tie with another second-tier side, with high-flying Sheffield United ready to make the trip across the Welsh border.
Manchester United legend Paul Ince will return to Old Trafford as the manager of Reading.
The draw's other headline fixture sees Manchester City or Chelsea face Oxford United or Arsenal. Should City and the Gunners progress, they could face each other three times in a condensed period.
You can read the fourth round draw in full here.
Source : 90min