Twitter Reacts to the Passing of Diego Maradona

Footballing icon Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60.
The World Cup winner - widely regarded as the greatest player of all time - suffered a cardiac arrest two weeks after undergoing an operation for a blood clot on the brain.
Maradona is footballing royalty.
He played 91 times for Argentina, guiding his side to their famous 1986 World Cup triumph.
Domestically, the forward's career spanned 21 years. He began his career with Argentinos Juniors, before enjoying spells with Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys. A number of his former sides have paid tribute to the Argentinian great.
Maradona transcended the club's he played for - and his sport - with his low centre of gravity, mesmerising feet and ability to glide past opponents making him one of the most watchable players to ever grace the field.
Numerous clubs from across the footballing world have paid tribute to the forward.
Current and former players from football and beyond also left their tributes for the former Napoli forward.
And everyone had a cherished memory associated with the Argentinian magician.
Maradona forged his name into footballing immortality thanks to the time he spent at Napoli between 1984 and 1991, winning four major trophies, etching himself onto the hearts of the Napoli faithful and forging a deep seated connection with the city.
It was at the 1986 World Cup where Maradona inspired his country to their second world title - his dazzling run from the halfway line to score against England is regarded as the greatest goal of all time.
Maradona was the reason a generation of people fell in love with the beautiful game.
Source : 90min