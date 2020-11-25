Twitter Reacts to the Passing of Diego Maradona

Footballing icon Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60.

The World Cup winner - widely regarded as the greatest player of all time - suffered a cardiac arrest two weeks after undergoing an operation for a blood clot on the brain.

Maradona has died at the age of 60. ? — 90min (@90min_Football) November 25, 2020

Maradona is footballing royalty.

He played 91 times for Argentina, guiding his side to their famous 1986 World Cup triumph.

Domestically, the forward's career spanned 21 years. He began his career with Argentinos Juniors, before enjoying spells with Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys. A number of his former sides have paid tribute to the Argentinian great.

Hasta siempre, Diego.



Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina ?? (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Per Sempre ?

Ciao Diego pic.twitter.com/LzppqlBqLV — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Maradona transcended the club's he played for - and his sport - with his low centre of gravity, mesmerising feet and ability to glide past opponents making him one of the most watchable players to ever grace the field.

Numerous clubs from across the footballing world have paid tribute to the forward.

We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.



RIP Diego Maradona ? pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest to ever grace our beautiful game.



Farewell, Diego ? pic.twitter.com/GrowTxX0Xp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2020

Farewell to a Legend ??



Ireland supporters got to see the magic of Diego Maradona in 1980 when graced Lansdowne Road#RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/qZ48h8PpLA — FAIreland ⚽️?? (@FAIreland) November 25, 2020

One of best players to ever grace a football pitch.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. #effzeh pic.twitter.com/5iLuKk5ZDo — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) November 25, 2020

Current and former players from football and beyond also left their tributes for the former Napoli forward.

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

I'll never forget watching Diego Maradona as an 8 yr old at the World Cup in Mexico. Never seen anything like it on that stage since. Sad news #Maradona



pic.twitter.com/kBt9uItCtc — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 25, 2020

In 1986, my dream was born: to play in a World Cup like the one you won. I accomplished it and also met you. What a privilege to have seen you play!

RIP, Maradona. pic.twitter.com/qkqcbLwqZe — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) November 25, 2020

There was a lot of love for Diego Maradona in the world of tennis ? pic.twitter.com/Swsbdtt2sd — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 25, 2020

A champion and icon loved by all



Rest In Peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/3YVdxBjfxg — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 25, 2020

And everyone had a cherished memory associated with the Argentinian magician.

As a kid Maradona was, to me at least, like a real life Hans Solo or Wolverine. Imperfect, flawed, dysfunctional. But in the end had an absolute heart of gold who did incredible things for his country and adopted home of Napoli. It’s what made him a real, relatable superhero. RIP pic.twitter.com/yvwgs3CVGX — Paddy Cosgrave (@paddycosgrave) November 25, 2020

Wrote this on Diego Maradona when we at @90min_Football voted him the greatest football of all time a few years back.



No one in footballing history will ever mean more to people than Diego Maradona. Ever. https://t.co/oNMHEU4zgj — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) November 25, 2020

He was the best. Just the greatest to have played the game pic.twitter.com/5Z8ZF0Ij4H — Elis James (@elisjames) November 25, 2020

No, he was *the* greatest https://t.co/cQin3ss56B — Elis James (@elisjames) November 25, 2020

Diego Armando Maradona. The joy he brought to my childhood? The most vivid memory of my childhood was watching that second goal against England in Mexico 86. The streets went wild. — Yusuf (@joeyrasdien) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona. A footballer like no other. What a player, what a life. RIP pic.twitter.com/Q1fnn4SDRy — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) November 25, 2020

Was at the Opening Ceremony of the World University Games at San Paolo Stadium in Naples last year. The crowd chanted Maradona’s name as the Argentinian delegation walked in holding a shirt with his name on the back. The levels of adoration for a football player is unmatched https://t.co/DLE5wsiUi9 — Nancy Gillen (@Nancy_Gillen) November 25, 2020

Maradona forged his name into footballing immortality thanks to the time he spent at Napoli between 1984 and 1991, winning four major trophies, etching himself onto the hearts of the Napoli faithful and forging a deep seated connection with the city.

I was in Naples the day Maradona signed for Napoli. Never seen anything like it in my life. — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) November 25, 2020

A local newspaper when Maradona signed for Napoli... “Despite the lack of a mayor, houses, schools, buses, employment and sanitation, none of this matters because we have Maradona". ? — JAYR-AB ?? (@S7HMIDT) November 25, 2020

Nothing sums up Maradona better than the streets of Naples. Every working-class district has its homage to him, decades after he left Napoli. The People’s Champ. pic.twitter.com/h59tfVqZBH — Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) November 25, 2020

It was at the 1986 World Cup where Maradona inspired his country to their second world title - his dazzling run from the halfway line to score against England is regarded as the greatest goal of all time.

Diego Maradona's 1986 World Cup by numbers:



7 games

53 take-ons completed

5 assists

5 goals

1 trophy ?



RIP LEGEND ?#maradona60 #ucl pic.twitter.com/9Kuq9TrlHz — AiScore (@AIScoreOfficial) November 25, 2020

Maradona was the reason a generation of people fell in love with the beautiful game.