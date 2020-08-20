Twitter Reacts to the Release of 2020/21 Premier League Fixtures

The full-time whistles in the final matches of the unique 2019/20 Premier League campaign have barely stopped echoing through the cavernous arenas up and down the country. But the unrelenting churn of the modern game has already forced the spotlight onto next season.

Conveniently, the highly anticipated release of the 2020/21 fixture list has also hauled the attention away from the Champions League and back to the Premier League.

Having gone three weeks without league football after gorging multiple games each day following resumption of play in June, the footballing world have leapt upon the Premier League's equivalent of a teaser trailer.

So, let's take a look at how next season's fixture list has already been dissected and - inevitably - criticised.

Opening Day

When bombarded with a list 38 lines long, the first place to look is inevitably at the top. The opening day fixture is of the utmost importance to every football fan before the season begins but ten games in and most struggle to remember much about it.

The standout tie from the first weekend of 2020/21 pits the reigning champions of England's top two tiers against one another as Liverpool host Leeds United.

? Someone say Liverpool first game of the season? pic.twitter.com/OxpVCqbbiA — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 20, 2020

While Leeds' admin only took nine minutes to dig up a smashing reason for optimism for the Elland Road faithful, the widespread reaction hasn't been universally positive.

Leeds fans seeing that their first game back in the Premier League after 16 years is away to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/WePJTul5BT — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 20, 2020

Leeds when they see their first Premier League fixture in 16 years is away to the current champions Liverpool... pic.twitter.com/U2bkFiw8Qv — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) August 20, 2020

Baptism of fire for @LUFC on their return to PL. Opening day trip to Liverpool. After that, Fulham (h), Sheff Utd (a), Man City (h). — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 20, 2020

Although at least one Liverpool fan is exerting some sort of caution.

Damn any other Liverpool fan lowkey a lil nervous about starting the season against Leeds? #PLFixtures #LFC — Shahrukh Mohammed (@shahmohd05) August 20, 2020

Conspiracy Theories

As this is the internet, conspiracy theories are never far away when enough people have access to a keyboard. These ones don't have anything to do with secret laboratories or the Illuminati but one or two have pointed out how the 'random' fixture generation has conveniently favoured some teams (and, pertinently, not their own).

No matter how much they claim the fixture lists are randomly generated, that opening game at Anfield reeks of television narrative. Also, how many teams have had three consecutive home starts to a season? — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) August 20, 2020

United potentially at home to Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal in an empty stadium while Liverpool travel to Chelsea and Everton in an empty stadium. Purely coincidental. — Andrew Stewart (@andrewastewart) August 20, 2020

Tough Run

Every team may play each other twice, home and away, but the sequence in which these matches arrive can be crucial. A tough start early on can see you playing catchup for the rest of the season while a tricky sequence over the festive period could derail a title bid.

After opening the season against Newcastle United, West Ham face Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool in successive games.

We could very, very easily go into November with 0 points. What an awful, awful fixture list! October isn’t going to be fun. Boxing Day at home as well ?‍♂️ and probably no away fans at Leeds, no point in them being promoted if we can’t go. Send them back and bring up Brentford! pic.twitter.com/g6JUo3xiN5 — Ian McKee (@ianmckee58) August 20, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds haven't exactly been handed the easiest of run-ins either.

Wait Leeds have city, Liverpool and man united back to back in April.. ? — Ryan Thomas (@21RT3) August 20, 2020

Manchester United's first game of the season against Burnley has already been rescheduled but they would probably like the powers that be to have a tinker with the pileup of tricky ties in October.

Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal at home in October? pic.twitter.com/hTrTtAyGcc — MasterOrano (@OranoOran) August 20, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the team's to face Manchester United in that run but Spurs are poised for their own sticky patch not long after.

Nice little stretch from late November to early December sees Tottenham face Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in quick succession#PLFixtures https://t.co/cEVPLQ1AYn — JudeSummerfield (@judesummerfield) August 20, 2020

Festive Period

The opening day obviously catches the eye initially, but the Premier League's traditional feast of football in the festive period is poised to serve up a slew of fascinating matchups between desperately tired teams.

Premier League 2020/21 Boxing Day fixtures ⚽️



Arsenal vs Chelsea

Leicester City vs Man United

Liverpool vs West Brom pic.twitter.com/WZdtkv9FgL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 20, 2020

So, the 16 January is looking a bit tasty ?.



Your club-by-club guide to the 2020-21 season ? https://t.co/nSIOamfpbG#PLFixtures pic.twitter.com/FiFLfFKcZd — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 20, 2020

Run In

It may seem like an eternity away but some forward thinkers have already turned their attention to their side's final few games of the season.

Woke up to news the we are winning the league at Old Trafford May 1st.

Not too long to wait ?? #LFC #LFCchampions #YNWA #PLFixtures pic.twitter.com/Wcofy7utQl — Ryan Crouch ??‍♂️?? (@crouchy7ryan) August 20, 2020

Liverpool's possible title challengers Chelsea have not been dealt a kind end to the season.

Newcastle fans are more concerned with how their unfavourable conclusion to next season may impact their battle at the other end of the table.