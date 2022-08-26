UEFA Europa League group stage draw: Where to see, date, time and teams

The Europa League group stage draw for the 2022/23 season is nearly upon us and we will soon know all the teams competing in UEFA's secondary club competition this year.

The final ten play-offs will take place on Thursday night to decide the last qualifiers for the group stage, while the losers from the Champions League play-off round have now entered the Europa League.

The draw will be held in Istanbul.

Date and time of the UEFA Europa League draw

The final play-off games will be played on Thursday night to decide the final ten teams to enter the Europa League group stage.

The draw will then take place on 26 August at Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, starting at 13:00 CET.

Where to watch the Europa League draw

The draw of the group stage will be streamed live on UEFA.com at 13:00 CET on Friday 26 August 2022.

Teams that will participate in the UEFA Europa League in 2022/23

15 teams automatically qualified for the group stage through their league positions in 2021/22, as well as Europa Conference League winners from Roma. The six Champions League play-off losers - Qarabag, Bodo/Glimt, Red Star Belgrade, Trabzonspor, Dynamo Kyiv and PSV Eindhoven - join those teams in the draw.

Pot 1: Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv

Pot 1 or 2: Feyenoord

Pot 2: PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag

Pot 2 or 3: Real Betis, Midtjylland, Bodo/Glimt

Pot 3: Union Berlin, Freiburg

Pot 3 or 4: Nantes, Sturm Graz

Pot 4: Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor