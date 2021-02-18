UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw: Man Utd Face Real Sociedad & Arsenal Get Benfica

Manchester United will face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in a tough Europa League last 32 tie when European competitions resume in 2021, while Arsenal have been paired with Benfica.

Jose Mourinho, a former winner of this trophy with both Porto and Manchester United, will take his high-flying Tottenham side into a tie against Wolfsberger from Austria, who are in the knockout rounds of a European competition for the first time.

Jose Mourinho has won this competition twice before | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The draw followed all the usual rules at this stage of the competition, with the 12 group winners and four best third-placed teams of eight dropping down from the Champions League seeded. Seeds also have the added advantage of playing the second leg of the last 32 at home.

No club could be drawn against the team that qualified from the same group, while country protection also remains in place – so no sides from the same nation could be paired.

2020/21 UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw:

Wolfsberger vs Tottenham Hotspur

Dynamo Kyiv vs Club Brugge

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Benfica vs Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan

Royal Antwerp vs Rangers

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City

Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal

Braga vs Roma

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen

Molde vs Hoffenheim

Granada vs Napoli

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille vs Ajax

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven

Holders Sevilla are not in the competition this season | Lars Baron/Getty Images

First legs will be played on Thursday 18 February 2021, with second legs scheduled for one week later on 25 February. The draw for the last 16 will then be made the following day on Friday 26 February 2021 and that round will be played between 11 and 18 March.

This season’s final will be at the Gdansk City Stadium in Gdansk on Wednesday 26 May 2021, which was initially supposed to be the venue for the 2020 final.

