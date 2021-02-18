UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw: Man Utd Face Real Sociedad & Arsenal Get Benfica

Manchester United will face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in a tough Europa League last 32 tie when European competitions resume in 2021, while Arsenal have been paired with Benfica.
Jose Mourinho, a former winner of this trophy with both Porto and Manchester United, will take his high-flying Tottenham side into a tie against Wolfsberger from Austria, who are in the knockout rounds of a European competition for the first time.
The draw followed all the usual rules at this stage of the competition, with the 12 group winners and four best third-placed teams of eight dropping down from the Champions League seeded. Seeds also have the added advantage of playing the second leg of the last 32 at home.
No club could be drawn against the team that qualified from the same group, while country protection also remains in place – so no sides from the same nation could be paired.
2020/21 UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw:
Wolfsberger vs Tottenham Hotspur
Dynamo Kyiv vs Club Brugge
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United
Benfica vs Arsenal
Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan
Royal Antwerp vs Rangers
Slavia Prague vs Leicester City
Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal
Braga vs Roma
Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen
Molde vs Hoffenheim
Granada vs Napoli
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Lille vs Ajax
Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven
First legs will be played on Thursday 18 February 2021, with second legs scheduled for one week later on 25 February. The draw for the last 16 will then be made the following day on Friday 26 February 2021 and that round will be played between 11 and 18 March.
This season’s final will be at the Gdansk City Stadium in Gdansk on Wednesday 26 May 2021, which was initially supposed to be the venue for the 2020 final.
