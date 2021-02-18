UEFA Europa League Last 32 Draw: Remaining Clubs to Learn Knockout Fate

The draw for the last 32 of the 2020/21 Europa League will take place at UEFA HQ in Nyon Switzerland at Monday lunchtime from 1pm local time (12pm GMT).

As usual, the 24 clubs who qualified from the group stage have been split into two halves, seeds and non-seeds. They have been joined by eight teams who finished third in their Champions League groups.

Man Utd are back in the Europa League | FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The 12 Europa League group winners will be seeded, as will the best four third-placed teams that have dropped out of the Champions League. The Europa League group runners-up and the remaining four Champions League drop-outs will be unseeded.

Each seed will be paired with a non-seed until the draw is complete, but no club can meet an opponent that qualified from the same Europa League group they did.

Country protection remains in place at this stage of the competition, meaning two clubs from the same national association cannot be drawn together just yet.

Seeds also have the added advantage of playing the second leg of the last 32 at home.

Which Clubs are in the Europa League Last 32 Draw?

Seeded:

Roma

Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen

Rangers

PSV Eindhoven

Napoli

Leicester City

AC Milan

Villarreal

Tottenham Hotspur

Dinamo Zagreb

Hoffenheim

Manchester United

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

Ajax

Unseeded:

Young Boys

Molde

Slavia Prague

Benfica

Granada

Real Sociedad

Braga

Lille

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Antwerp

Wolfsberger

Red Star Belgrade

Krasnodar

Red Bull Salzburg

Dynamo Kyiv

Olympiacos

Holders Sevilla are not in the competition this season | Lars Baron/Getty Images

First legs will be played on Thursday 18 February 2021, with second legs scheduled for one week later on 25 February. The draw for the last 16 will then be made the following day on Friday 26 February 2021 and will be played between 11 and 18 March.

This season’s final will be at the Gdansk City Stadium in Gdansk on Wednesday 26 May 2021, which was initially supposed to be the venue for the 2020 final.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!