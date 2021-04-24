UEFA president confirms clubs will face 'consequences' for Super League plans

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said all 12 clubs involved in the proposed Super League breakaway will face consequences - but admits a distinction has to be made between the teams who quickly admitted defeat, and those who are yet to do so.

Within 48 hours of the highly controversial tournament being announced, the Premier League's big six pulled out, which essentially killed it. They were followed by Atletico Madrid, Milan and Inter, who each conceded the competition was more trouble than it was worth.

But Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are yet to accept it won't happen, and Real president Florentino Perez recently said all 12 clubs had signed a 'binding contract' and will take part regardless.

"I don't need to explain what a binding contract is, but effectively the clubs cannot leave," Perez told AS.

"Some of them, due to pressure, have said they're leaving. But this project, or one very similar, will move forward and I hope very soon."

Ceferin, though,compared those who are still clinging onto the project to 'flat earth' conspiracy theorists. He says the Super League is dead, and those who were involved will face punishment.

Arsene Wenger is not impressed with the Premier League teams involved with the European Super League plans... ? pic.twitter.com/aT4x5HLafW — 90min (@90min_Football) April 24, 2021

Ceferin said, via The Mail: "Everyone has to take consequences for what they did and we cannot pretend nothing happened. You cannot do something like that and just say: 'I’ve been punished because everybody hates me'.

"They don’t have problems because of anyone else but themselves. It’s not OK what they did and we will see in next few days what we have to do. For me it’s a clear difference between the English clubs and the other six.

"They pulled out first, they admitted they made a mistake. You have to have some greatness to say: 'I was wrong'.

? BREAKING ?



UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has warned the clubs still involved in 'The Super League' to step away or face being banned from the Champions League & Europa League pic.twitter.com/Kk5P2K15ko — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 23, 2021

"For me there are three groups of this 12 — the English six, who went out first, then the other three [Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter] after them, and then the ones who feel that Earth is flat and they think the Super League still exists.

"There is a big difference between those, but everyone will be held responsible. In what way, we will see.

"I don’t want to say disciplinary process but it has to be clear that everyone has to be held responsible in a different way. Is it disciplinary? Is it the decision of the executive committee? We will see. It’s too early to say."