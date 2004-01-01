 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

UK & Republic of Ireland named as Euro 2028 co-hosts

The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland have succeeded in their bid to host the 2028 European Championships, with UEFA confirming the news on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland have succeeded in their bid to host the 2028 European Championships.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards