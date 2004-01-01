Upcoming Champions League ties could become one-off matches at neutral venues

UEFA have announced that Champions League knockout ties affected by travel restrictions could be played as one-off matches at neutral venues.

One of the games that could be moved is Liverpool's meeting with RB Leipzig. Germany recently imposed a ban on all incoming flights from the United Kingdom until 17 February, with the match currently scheduled to take place one day before the rules are due to be lifted.

In the past, elite sports teams have been granted exemptions, however, according to The Times, the German government seem unlikely to do so this on this occasion. As a result, Liverpool are currently in discussions with the Bundesliga side and UEFA over a solution.

One possible avenue being explored is switching the home and away legs as the UK government has no such ban on incoming flights from Germany. Liverpool have voiced opposition to this, as it would see them lose the home advantage they earned by topping their group. As a result, moving the game to a neutral venue - as UEFA did for the final stages of last year's competition - seems more plausible.

UEFA released the following statement regarding the fixture on Tuesday: "Uefa is in touch with the respective clubs and the German Football Association, who are in turn in contact with the German government."

Bayern Munich are the current Champions League holders | David Ramos/Getty Images

Rule K.1.8 of the Champions League rulebook states that: "[Europe's governing body] has the right to assign an alternative venue for any particular match or even to decide that either or both legs of the relevant round [should] be rescheduled and/or played in a neutral country (within the territory of a UEFA member association) and/or organised as a single leg."

Arsenal and Benfica's Europa League tie is also in danger of being moved due to the UK's restrictions on travel from Portugal. Current rules would require the Gunners to self-isolate for ten days upon their return from the first leg, while their opposition would not be allowed to enter the country for the return fixture.