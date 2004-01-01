Update on Paulo Dybala's Juventus future

A number of Premier League clubs have been offered the chance to sign Paulo Dybala once his Juventus contract expires, 90min understands.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been offered the opportunity to discuss terms with Dybala after the forward failed to agree a new deal with Juve.

The Argentine had been in talks with La Vecchia Signora over a contract extension - his current deal runs out this summer - and had agreed terms on a five-year deal worth €8m per annum before Christmas. However, after those terms were altered by Juventus at the last minute, talks collapsed and there are currently no signs of the player signing a new deal any time soon.

We understand that Dybala now plans to leave Turin this summer, and his representatives are putting feelers out to a number of European clubs.

The aforementioned Premier League clubs, PSG and Inter are among the clubs that have been contacted, and 90min have been told that the player's representatives are due to travel around Europe in the coming weeks with the hopes of brokering a move for the 28-year-old.

Despite being offered the chance to sign the soon-to-be free agent, we understand that Premier League clubs are not convinced that he is actually going to leave I Bianconeri.

Dybala has captained Juve on a number of occasions this season - being vice-captain behind the regularly injured Giorgio Chiellini - has worn the famous number 10 jersey for a number of years, and is generally considered the face of the club.