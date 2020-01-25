Valencia Set Asking Price for Carlos Soler Amid Arsenal Interest

La Liga outfit Valencia have apparently slapped a £36m price tag on midfielder Carlos Soler, who is attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.
The 23-year-old has spent his entire career with his hometown club Valencia, making 141 appearances across all competitions where he's scored 11 goals and picked up 17 assists.
Soler's performances both at club and international level have made him one of the most highly sought after Spanish players ahead of the next transfer window, and the Daily Mail reports Valencia have already named their price.
Los Ches want at least £36m before they agree to sell Soler, but it's expected that the Spain international will be allowed to leave the
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has appeared to handpick Soler as a transfer target, which could offer an insight into the Gunners' plans to adopt a
Source : 90min