Victor Osimhen reveals Premier League 'dream' amid Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd links

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has admitted it is his 'dream' to play in the Premier League.

The Nigeria international has enjoyed a stellar season, leading Napoli's charge towards a first Serie A title since 1990 - they sit 15 points clear at the top of the table.

Osimhen's 21 goals in 26 games across all competitions has helped them in their quest to conquer Italy and Europe, with Napoli well-positioned in this year's Champions League too.

90min recently revealed he is Chelsea's top target for the summer 2023 transfer window, while he is also wanted by Manchester United. Reports from across Europe have additionally claimed that Arsenal have entered the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Osimhen gave a press conference to foreign media on Monday in which he revealed his desire to play in the Premier League someday.

"I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world [Serie A] is an amazing feeling for me," he said. "A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A.

"I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."