Vitor Roque ready for Europe as Barcelona & Premier League clubs eye transfer

Brazilian talent Vitor Roque has admitted he feels ready to move to Europe, with Barcelona still leading the chase to land the 18-year-old Athletico Paranaense prodigy.

Roque is already Athletico Paranaense's record transfer after they triggered a release clause in his contract with former club Cruzeiro. He now has a release clause worth €60m (£53m).

Barcelona have long been at the front of the queue and the player has revealed his liking for the Catalan giants. But other interest in him is growing and much of that is coming from the Premier League.

Manchester United, West Ham and Newcastle have been linked previously, but now sources have confirmed to 90min that both Arsenal and Chelsea have now registered their interest in the teenager.

Roque has said that he a move to Europe is something very much in his thoughts.

“I definitely feel prepared to play in Europe. I’m working for it, and I’m focused on getting there as prepared as possible,” he told O Globo.

The 18-year-old is on course to make his senior debut for Brazil against Morocco at the end of this month and he already has his eyes on the Selecao's famed number nine shirt.

"The number nine shirt certainly has a different type of weight to it," he said. "If you stop to think about it, so many players are now successful, like Richarlison, and others from the past, it’s about pride."

