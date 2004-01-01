Vivianne Miedema insists she remains committed to Arsenal

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema has insisted that she ‘loves’ the club and remains committed amid ongoing speculation that her future beyond this season lies elsewhere.

Miedema has been the subject of rumoured interest from Barcelona, PSG and un-named NWSL clubs in recent weeks and is due to be out of contract in a matter of months. Lyon had also expressed interest in the 25-year-old last summer.

The Dutch superstar has previously fuelled the uncertainty over her future by admitting that she is keen to win the Champions League. Right now, that looks beyond Arsenal following back-to-back thrashings at the hands of Barcelona in this season’s group stage.

But Miedema has also never ruled out staying with the Gunners and expressed hope following Saturday’s 1-1 WSL draw with Manchester United about playing more with January signing Stina Blackstenius – the Swede had been seen as a potential replacement.

Dropping into a deeper creative role, it was Miedema who played the defence-splitting pass that gave Blackstenius the Arsenal equaliser late in the game.

“Two or three minutes before that, I said, ‘Stina, keep making that run because I’ll play you in’. The ball came and I saw her run and I was like, ‘Here we go’,” Miedema told Sky Sports.

“I’m really happy for her that she got her first goal in a game like this and I hope I’m going to spend a lot more time together on the pitch with her.”

Discussing her recent form, which has also caused questions to be asked, as well as her future, she added, “I don’t really care what the rest think, to be honest. A lot of things are going on in life right now. I love the team, I love the club and I will always give my best.

“I think the standards I set are pretty high and I’ve probably got a different role this year. I’m way more of a leader – I think you’ve seen that on the pitch today – and that’s what I give to the team right now. As long as I wear an Arsenal shirt, I love the club. I want to give everything for the team, the girls deserve that, I deserve it myself. I want to just finish the season off and win the title.”

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall was also asked post-game about Miedema’s form in the context of an uncertain future and reiterated similar points about the player’s commitment.

“She’s been battling migraines. I don’t think people understand. That’s pretty hard to play with. Of course, it’s a medical decision if she can play or not,” the coach explained.

“Viv is very, very committed. You’ve seen that today. She’s so committed in doing whatever the team needs to be done in that moment. Sometimes people don’t realise you’re just getting a glimpse of her, but I see her work every day.”

