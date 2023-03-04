WATCH: The best Premier League goals of Gameweek 26

What went down in gameweek 26 of the 2022/23 Premier League season? Oh, nothing much.

Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace 1-0. That was fun. Chelsea actually won a game too. How nice. Pretty memorable stuff.

Oh yeah, and Liverpool put seven past Manchester United. Seven.

Here are the goals of the week.

1. Phil Foden vs Newcastle

Kicking the week off was this delightful solo effort from the in-form Phil Foden.



After terrorising Bournemouth last week, Foden tore Newcastle apart to earn Manchester City a comfortable 2-0 victory.

2. Adama Traore vs Tottenham

Tottenham have been big fans of Adama Traore for a while now, but that might not be the case anymore.



The electric winger put a huge dent in Spurs' top-four hopes with this stunning volley to propel Wolves to victory.

3. Danny Welbeck vs West Ham

Brighton put four past West Ham in yet another dazzling display from the Seagulls, with Danny Welbeck grabbing the pick of the bunch.



In a team famed for its unknown, hipster talents, it was 32-year-old veteran Welbeck who finished off the scoring with this arrow from range.

4. Reiss Nelson vs Bournemouth

Pure goosebumps! 🤩



Gooners, sum up this moment with a GIF 💭 pic.twitter.com/H8EfxX6G36 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 5, 2023

After conceding the second-fastest goal in Premier League history against Bournemouth, Arsenal waited until the 97th minute to score their winner.



It's a massive win in terms of the title race, but on an individual level, seeing Reiss Nelson celebrate this moment after struggling for so long made it that little bit more special.

5. Carlos Alcaraz vs Leicester

What a player Southampton look to have found here.



Carlos Alcarez bagged his second goal in as many games with this well-taken drive to put Leicester to the sword.

6. Cody Gakpo vs Man Utd

Look away now, United fans.



The pass, the cut inside, the finish...Cody Gakpo, take a bow.

7. Cody Gakpo vs Man Utd

"I think the most beautiful one was the second one."



Enjoy every angle of Cody Gakpo's goal against Manchester United, presented by @Sonos 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ny3iTnJ3zw — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 6, 2023

To dink the ball over David de Gea from this angle is nothing short of sensational from Gakpo.



There are a lot of highlights from Liverpool's 7-0 win, but Gakpo did his best to steal the show.