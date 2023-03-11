WATCH: The best Premier League goals of Gameweek 27

There was no shortage of glorious goals on show in gameweek 27 of the Premier League.

Worldies were flying in all over the shop as fans were treated to some great games and shock results. Even the weekend's only goalless draw, between Man Utd and Southampton, was overflowing with excitement.

Here's a look back at the best goals from this past weekend.

1. Dwight McNeil vs Brentford

It took just 35 seconds for Everton to open the scoring against Brentford with this beauty from Dwight McNeil.



McNeil scored seven goals under Sean Dyche at Burnley and now has his first under the boss at Goodison Park.

2. Patrick Bamford vs Brighton

Yes, it's deflected, but we don't care.



Leeds had to rely on Patrick Bamford to drag them level with Brighton, but the goalscoring fun at Elland Road wasn't done there...

3. Jack Harrison vs Brighton

Another equaliser and another banger.



Harrison's curled effort from towards the edge of the box was the pick of the bunch and just about made up for the own goal he scored a few minutes earlier.

4. Ben Chilwell vs Leicester

Having been booed by his old Leicester fans, Ben Chilwell silenced the King Power with this expertly controlled volley.



After fizzing his strike into the bottom corner, the Chelsea left-back cupped his ears to the crowd and embraced the role of pantomime villain.

5. Patson Daka vs Chelsea

That is an ice-cold finish! 💥 🥶



Ricardo wins the ball back, Daka takes over and smashes in a shot from 20 yards that gives Kepa no chance!#LEICHE https://t.co/Bizg6iBmc8 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 11, 2023

Patson Daka's strike was glorious but is one of those which, unfortunately, gets swallowed up by the UK's blackout and Leicester's defeat on the day.



The Zambian striker cut inside and fired a great strike beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga, and it's well worth a watch if you can find footage.

6. Kai Havertz vs Leicester

The celebration of this Kai Havertz goal is so weird. The threat of VAR had everyone so scared to celebrate what is, objectively, a delightful goal.



Enzo Fernandez showed why Chelsea signed him as he scooped a ball over the defence and into the path of Havertz, who controlled his chip to put Chelsea back in front.

7. Son Heung-min vs Nottingham Forest

This hasn't been the easiest season for Son Heung-min, but he made this goal look pretty straightforward.



Allowing the ball to drop across his body, Son shifted his balance and guided a low strike across the crowded box and into the back of the net to cap off Tottenham's victory over Nottingham Forest.

8. Martin Odegaard vs Fulham

THREE FOR ARSENAL 🔥



Martin Odegaard 👏 pic.twitter.com/nnmEe2jLMO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 12, 2023

The last of Leandro Trossard's three first-half assists came for Martin Odegaard to crash home this great goal in Arsenal's dominant victory over Fulham.



Dummying his way past two defenders, Odegaard put everything he had behind his strike to ensure he got in on the fun.

9. Ollie Watkins vs West Ham

There was only one place in the penalty area from which Ollie Watkins could score, and Alex Moreno found it with a picture-perfect cross.



It wasn't enough to seal the win for Aston Villa, however, as they were held to a 1-1 draw with West Ham.