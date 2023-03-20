WATCH: The best Premier League goals of Gameweek 28

Gameweek 28 may have lost three fixtures to the FA Cup quarter-final, and yet it was still one of the most chaotic rounds of games of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

We had upsets, drama and an unbelievable number of goals, many of which are worth watching over and over again.

Here's a look at the best goals from gameweek 28.

1. Emmanuel Dennis vs Newcastle

This angle > pic.twitter.com/ciiyIl5VJK — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 20, 2023

A lovely, composed lob from Emmanuel Dennis to kick off the scoring in Nottingham Forest's meeting with Newcastle.



Forest would go on to lose the game, but hey, they'll always have this goal to remember.

2. Alexander Isak vs Nottingham Forest

"It's a brilliantly improvised finish" 👌



Isak equalises for Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/SDgklBDJMx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 17, 2023

It was Alexander Isak who spoiled Forest's evening, but at least he did it in style.



This improved volley, the sort of things only his gangly legs could pull off, was a real striker's finish.

3. Ivan Perisic vs Southampton

Ivan Perisic apparently didn't realise just how nice his volley against Southampton actually was, given how little he celebrated.



Maybe he could see what was coming for Tottenham?

4. Jonny vs Leeds United

As far as afternoons go, they don't come much busier than this one from Wolves' Jonny Otto.



Ruined for one of Leeds' goals, the Spaniard then scored from 40 yards before earning himself an early bath with a red card.

5. Joao Felix vs Everton

A first goal on home soil for Joao Felix! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/d47M8UaYPe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2023

The lively Joao Felix opened the scoring for Chelsea in their 2-2 draw with Everton with this arrowed finish from the edge of the box.



Felix found the only path to goal in a hectic penalty area, but it wasn't enough to seal the three points.

6. Gabriel Martinelli vs Crystal Palace

Gabriel Martinelli kicked off Arsenal's thumping victory over Crystal Palace with this glorious strike.



Shifting his weight in the blink of an eye, the Brazilian found a yard of space and arrowed the ball into the back of the net.

7. Bukayo Saka vs Crystal Palace

Not satisfied with the assist for Martinelli's opener, Bukayo Saka went on to score two of his own, and it's the second strike that makes it on to our list.



Kieran Tierney's cross lands right at Saka's feet and the starboy wasted no time as he steered the ball beyond young Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.