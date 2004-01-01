 
West Ham braced for opening bids for Declan Rice

West Ham are bracing themselves for Declan Rice bids straight after the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all want to sign the 24-year-old.

West Ham anticipate receiving bids for captain Declan Rice in the immediate aftermath of the Europa Conference League final with Fiorentina.
Source : 90min

