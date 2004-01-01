Teams
West Ham braced for opening bids for Declan Rice
West Ham are bracing themselves for Declan Rice bids straight after the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all want to sign the 24-year-old.
West Ham anticipate receiving bids for captain Declan Rice in the immediate aftermath of the Europa Conference League final with Fiorentina.
Trending on the boards
Does anyone on here still smoke cigarettes?
06 Jun 18:09 - Pat Vegas, 199 views 3 replies
Well done City, now go on and become the first team to deservedly do the treble
03 Jun 20:15 - Yesterday Once More, 310 views 5 replies
The Schofield interview...
02 Jun 15:58 - John Bunnell, 218 views 1 replies
I'll be glad when Messi and Ronaldo have both retired
02 Jun 13:26 - Pat Vegas, 129 views 0 replies
Broad starting the summer very well
01 Jun 13:31 - PSRB, 266 views 9 replies
