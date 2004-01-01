 
West Ham negotiating structure of Arsenal's £105m Declan Rice offer

West Ham are negotiating the structure of Arsenal's £105m offer for Declan Rice, which would represent a new British record transfer fee. Manchester City are expected to bid again for the 24-year-old.

Source : 90min

