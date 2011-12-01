West Ham Slap 'Big Money' Price Tag on Issa Diop as Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal & Spurs Circle

​West Ham would reportedly slapped a hefty price tag on centre-back Issa Diop, ​who has been linked with a host of top Premier League clubs this season.





The news comes after Diop rediscovered his form prior to league's postponement last month, playing the full 90 minutes in eight consecutive games having initially failed to impress David Moyes when he returned to manage the Hammers in January.

The defender has recently been linked with ​Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as north London rivals ​Tottenham and Arsenal.

Speaking about a potential transfer for the Frenchman, Sky Sports ' Kaveh Solhekol said: " I'm not sure he [Moyes] was totally convinced by Issa Diop to begin with and there are a few clubs who would be interested in taking him, but Diop's form has improved and it would take big money for ​West Ham to sell."





Diop cost the Hammers £22.5 million when he joined from hometown club Toulouse back in June 2018 - a record fee for the club at a time. He has, for the most part, been a shining light in a mediocre West Ham squad, putting in impressive displays against the likes of ​United and ​Arsenal last season, and although he has failed to reach those heights in the current campaign, he's still been reliable at the back for the Hammers.





This form has inevitably attracted the attention of bigger ​Premier League clubs, and ​he c​ould command a fee of double what West Ham paid for him in 2018, although he may be sold for a cut-price fee should the Hammers suffer relegation at the end of the season .

Despite expectations that they would finish in the top half this season, the east Londoners currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table - only above the drop zone on goal difference.

It's been a season of turmoil for the Irons - with Manuel Pellegrini sacked before Moyes was reappointed - and the club are facing the possibility of being relegated back down to the ​Championship for the first time since 2011/12.