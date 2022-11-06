What TV channel is Arsenal vs Chelsea on today and where can you live stream it?

Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday in a battle between two London giants.

The Gunners can reclaim top spot from Manchester City with victory over the Blues, who are down in seventh after a good start under new boss Graham Potter came to an end in a 4-1 defeat to Brighton. They did respond with a 1-0 success in the Champions League over Dinamo Zagreb, while Arsenal secured first place in their Europa League group with a 1-0 win over Zurich.

Here's how you can keep up to date with the action at the Emirates on Sunday.

Where are Chelsea vs Arsenal playing today?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Sunday 6 November

Sunday 6 November Kick-off Time: 12:00 GMT / 08:00 EST / 05:00 PST

12:00 GMT / 08:00 EST / 05:00 PST VAR: Jarred Gillett

Jarred Gillett Referee: Michael Oliver

What TV channel is Chelsea vs Arsenal on today?

Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

BT Sport 1

Sky Sports Soccer Sunday (studio updates only)

Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV in the United States and Canada?

USA Network (USA)

(USA) fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights?