What TV channel is Arsenal vs Chelsea on today and where can you live stream it?

Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday in a battle between two London giants.
The Gunners can reclaim top spot from Manchester City with victory over the Blues, who are down in seventh after a good start under new boss Graham Potter came to an end in a 4-1 defeat to Brighton. They did respond with a 1-0 success in the Champions League over Dinamo Zagreb, while Arsenal secured first place in their Europa League group with a 1-0 win over Zurich.
Here's how you can keep up to date with the action at the Emirates on Sunday.
Where are Chelsea vs Arsenal playing today?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Sunday 6 November
- Kick-off Time: 12:00 GMT / 08:00 EST / 05:00 PST
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
- Referee: Michael Oliver
What TV channel is Chelsea vs Arsenal on today?
Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?
- BT Sport 1
- Sky Sports Soccer Sunday (studio updates only)
Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV in the United States and Canada?
- USA Network (USA)
- fuboTV (Canada)
Where can you watch Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights?
- BBC Match of the Day 2 (UK)
- BT Sport YouTube Channel (UK)
- Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)
Source : 90min