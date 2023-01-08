After the drama and dreams of the FA Cup third round, the nation's clubs are whittled down to a final 32 to duke out the fourth round of the world's oldest cup competition.

For sides that have made it this far, it only takes four victories to reach the landmark fixture of the domestic football calendar, the FA Cup final. But before any daydreams of a day out at Wembley can fully take hold, teams have to navigate their way through the upcoming fourth round.

Here's everything you need to know about when these knockout ties will take place.

When are the 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round ties played?

Three weeks after the initial third-round ties are contested, clubs return from the grind of league duty to compete in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

While the specific date and time of each tie will only be finalised well after the draw has been completed - and even those are liable to change given the preferences of TV companies - this year's fourth round matches will take place on the weekend which begins with Saturday 28 January.

When was the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the fourth round of this year's tournament took place shortly before Manchester City's third-round tie against Chelsea, at 16:05 on Sunday 8 January 2023.

All the clubs still left in the competition - including those yet to play their third-round replays - learned their opponents in waiting.

The victors from Manchester City's clash with Chelsea will take on either Arsenal or Oxford, while a replay will decide which of Liverpool or Wolves will take on Brighton in the fourth round.

Confirmed FA Cup fourth round fixtures