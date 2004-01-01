When can Leandro Trossard make his Arsenal debut?

Barring any late complications or changes of heart, Leandro Trossard will be an Arsenal player, and will be keen to start helping them in their title charge as soon as possible.

After missing out on initial target Mykhailo Mudryk, who signed for Chelsea instead, the Gunners turned their attention to the Belgian who was very much available after falling out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

90min understands that a £27m deal between the two Premier League clubs has been reached and personal terms have been agreed, with the signing expected to be announced imminently.

With the club performing so well, he'll have to make quite the early impression if he wants to break into the starting XI, so when will he first get the chance to impress Mikel Arteta?

When will Leandro Trossard play for Arsenal?

The signing has yet to be announced, but it seems only a matter of time before it will be with the terms all being agreed.

Arsenal are aiming to have him complete his medical by the end of the upcoming weekend, but he definitely won't be available for their match against Manchester United that Sunday.

His debut could well come against the other Manchester club though, with an FA Cup clash with Manchester City going ahead on Friday 27 January.

With the Premier League title fight undoubtedly being the priority, Arteta will most likely rotate his side for that game, meaning that Trossard could well make his debut and maybe even as a starter.

After all, first-choice left-winger Gabriel Martinelli has started every match since club football returned after the World Cup, so Arteta may well want to give him a rest.

Leandro Trossard's Brighton fallout

Prior to the World Cup, Trossard was linked with a move to Chelsea but, while keen on joining a bigger club, seemed perfectly happy to remain at Brighton.

That changed dramatically since the New Year though, with the winger falling out with De Zerbi and ending all chances of him staying put.

After not being impressed by his player in the first matches of 2023, the manager initially dropped him to the bench.

Soon afterwards, Trossard was left out of the squad entirely. De Zerbi first stated the 28-year-old had a calf issue and needed to show full commitment to get back into the team before revealing ahead of the match against Middlesbrough that he had left a training session without permission.

Trossard's agent stated that he left that session because of an injury issue, but with him later returning to Belgium, it had become clear both the player and club were happy to part ways.