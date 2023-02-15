When Champions League hopefuls play each other in Premier League run in

The battle for the Champions League qualification places in the Premier League looks like it could go right down to the wire as at least five teams are in serious contention for four positions.

There is also a chance that three teams who were outside the top four last season could qualify this term.

With Arsenal sitting at the top of the table and Manchester City only five points behind them, they are both certainly favourites to get a spot in the top four. The real battle seems to be beneath them as Manchester United are two points behind City, Newcastle are another three points further back and Tottenham are in fifth place only a point behind Newcastle.

Here is a look at when the five teams at the top of the table will be facing each other during the rest of the season, as well as a mention for some other possible challengers. All 15:00 GMT kick-offs will be subject to schedule changes.

Arsenal's biggest remaining Premier League fixtures

Arsenal need to bounce back after defeat at Everton | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Having already played Manchester United and Tottenham twice, Arsenal have got a lot of their fixtures against sides at the top of the table out of the way.

They do need to play Manchester City twice, though, meaning the title race is far from over just yet.

15/02/2023 - Arsenal vs Manchester City (19:30 GMT)

vs Manchester City (19:30 GMT) 26/04/2023 - Manchester City vs Arsenal (20:00 GMT)

(20:00 GMT) 06/05/2023 - Newcastle vs Arsenal (15:00 GMT)

Manchester City's biggest remaining Premier League fixtures

City have some chasing to do | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Manchester City have got both of their Manchester derbies out of the way with mixed results, and they have also played Spurs twice already.

That means much like Arsenal, they are primarily facing teams further down the table for the rest of the campaign.

15/02/2023 - Arsenal vs Manchester City (19:30 GMT)

(19:30 GMT) 04/03/2023 - Manchester City vs Newcastle (12:30 GMT)

vs Newcastle (12:30 GMT) 26/04/2023 - Manchester City vs Arsenal (20:00 GMT)

Manchester United's biggest remaining Premier League fixtures

Fernandes and Rashford are leading Man Utd's UCL charge | Visionhaus/GettyImages

United have got even fewer games coming up against their direct competitors, having already won one and lost one against both Arsenal and Manchester City.

It could be a crucial detail in the race for the Champions League.

01/04/2023 - Newcastle vs Manchester United (15:00 GMT)

(15:00 GMT) 25/04/2023 - Tottenham vs Manchester United (19:45 GMT)

Newcastle United's biggest remaining Premier League fixtures

Newcastle want Champions League football | George Wood/GettyImages

Newcastle are the team that has the most big matches remaining in the top four battle. They still need to face all four competitors and need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

04/03/2023 - Manchester City vs Newcastle (12:30 GMT)

(12:30 GMT) 01/04/2023 - Newcastle vs Manchester United (15:00 GMT)

vs Manchester United (15:00 GMT) 22/04/2023 - Newcastle vs Tottenham (15:00 GMT)

vs Tottenham (15:00 GMT) 06/05/2023 - Newcastle vs Arsenal (15:00 GMT)

Tottenham's biggest remaining Premier League fixtures

Tottenham recently beat Manchester City | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Just like Manchester United, the bulk of Tottenham's matches against other sides on this list are out of the way, but as the team who are fifth in the table, they have got the most work to do to ensure that they get a second consecutive season in the Champions League.

22/04/2023 - Newcastle vs Tottenham (15:00 GMT)

(15:00 GMT) 25/04/2023 - Tottenham vs Manchester United (19:45 GMT)

Where do Liverpool and Chelsea fit in?

Two teams that were expecting to be in this battle and still can't be fully ruled out are Liverpool and Chelsea. The Blues are currently down in ninth and ten points off fourth, while Liverpool are tenth and 11 points away.

Teams with that much quality on the books, even when they are struggling to this extent, can't have their fixtures completely ignored and they will play a role in the Champions League fight, even if they don't make it themselves. Chelsea vs Liverpool is still to be played, although that match has not been rearranged yet.

Chelsea's matches against the top five

26/02/2023 - Tottenham vs Chelsea (13:30 GMT)

(13:30 GMT) 22/04/2023 - Manchester United vs Chelsea (15:00 GMT)

(15:00 GMT) 06/05/2023 - Arsenal vs Chelsea (15:00 GMT)

(15:00 GMT) 20/05/2023 - Manchester City vs Chelsea (15:00 GMT)

(15:00 GMT) 28/05/2023 - Chelsea vs Newcastle (16:00 GMT)

Liverpool's matches against the top five