When do Arsenal & Tottenham play each other in the North London derby in 2022/23?

The north London derby rarely fails to deliver excitement and that sentiment should ring true once again during the 2022/23 season.

Both clubs are set for busy summers with Spurs back in the Champions League and the Gunners plotting to go one better than last campaign by securing a top four finish.

Regardless of how things go for these rivals, there is bound to be fireworks when they face off. Below are the dates of this season's north London derbies.

North London derby: When do Arsenal and Tottenham play each other in 2022/23?

Fans will not have to wait too long for the first north London derby of the season with Spurs set to travel to the Emirates Stadium on the weekend of 1 October.

The return fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will then take place just after the New Year, on 14 January.

01/10/2022 - Arsenal vs Tottenham

14/01/2023 - Tottenham vs Arsenal

Arsenal 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

For the second campaign running, Arsenal have the honour of playing in the very first fixture of the Premier League season. They get things underway under the lights at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Friday 5 August.

This is followed by fairly favourable meetings with Leicester (H), AFC Bournemouth (A), Fulham (H) and Aston Villa (H).

Their first game against another member of the so-called 'big six' is on 3 September when they travel to Old Trafford and immediately after the first north London derby, the Gunners take on Liverpool.

West Ham are their visitors on Boxing Day and they finish the season with a run-in of Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A) and Wolves (H).

Tottenham 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

Tottenham's first game of the season is against Southampton at home on 6 August and the following weekend they face a tough trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. Meetings with Wolves, Nottingham Forest and West Ham complete the August schedule.

Their first north London derby is preceded by tricky fixtures against Manchester City and Leicester and there is a trip to Old Trafford soon after too.

The club's Boxing Day game is away to Brentford and the Bees are also their opponents in the penultimate game of the season. The curtain comes down on the 2022/23 Premier League campaign for Spurs with a trek to Elland Road to play Leeds.

Arsenal vs Tottenham in 2021/22

After years of underachievement it felt like the tide might have been turning in this rivalry when Arsenal romped to a 3-1 victory in 2021.

Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka all get on the scoresheet in one of the most memorable occasions in the Gunners' recent history.

However, Arsenal were brought crashing back down to Earth in the vital return fixture. Spurs took an early lead through Harry Kane and Rob Holding was sent off soon after, with Tottenham eventually romping to a 3-0 victory which provided the rocket fuel they needed to clinch a top four position at their arch rivals' expense.