Manchester City won a thrilling top-of-the-table contest at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening thanks to goals from Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne.

It's a win that sees City climb ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table, and leave Gunners fans clamouring for some payback.

But when is that second meeting?

When do Man City and Arsenal play each other next?

The Premier League's top two will lock horns for a second time on 26 April at the Etihad. The contest will take place on the 33rd matchday of the 2022/23 season and will be a midweek encounter.

Mikel Arteta will hope that he has a fit and firing Gabriel Jesus back at his disposal by the time this game rolls around, while Pep Guardiola should have John Stones back marshalling his defence.

The trip to City is the beginning of a tricky conclusion to the season for Arsenal, who will take on Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton in their following three games before finishing the season with a not-so-easy trip to Nottingham Forest and a home game against Wolves.

Man City's conclusion to the campaign is slightly less daunting, but they do finish the season with games against Chelsea and Brentford.

Should both sides advance into the quarter-finals of the respective European competitions they're competing in, this fixture will arrive a week after the second legs.