When is the Europa League last 16 draw? Teams involved, rules for draw and fixture dates

The introduction of the new Europa Conference League last season brought about a format change to the Europa League.

Out went the last 32 and in came the knockout round playoffs, establishing a new dynamic entirely. The new round operates as a mere teaser for the conclusion of the competition, with the eight group runners-up going up against eight Champions League dropouts. Whichever teams prevail go forth to the last 16, where the Europa League group winners already await.

The draw for the last 16 swiftly follows the conclusion of the playoffs and here are all the details for it.

Which teams are involved in the 2022/23 Europa League last 16?

Eight teams secured automatic progression into the last 16 by winning their Europa League, while the other eight will be decided via the knockout playoffs.

Group stage winners (seeded)

Arsenal

Fenerbahce

Real Betis

Union Saint-Gilloise

Real Sociedad

Feyenoord

SC Freiburg

Ferencvaros

Knockout round play-off winners (unseeded)

PSV Eindhoven or Sevilla

Nantes or Juventus

Midtjylland or Sporting CP

AS Monaco or Bayer Leverkusen

Union Berlin or Ajax

Roma or Red Bull Salzburg

Rennes or Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester United vs Barcelona

When is the Europa League last 16 draw?

The Europa League last 16 draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the day after the conclusion of the playoff round on Friday 24 February.

The ceremony begins at 12:00 GMT.

Where can I watch the Europa League last 16 draw?

UEFA will stream Friday's last 16 draw on their official website.

Rules for the Europa League last 16 draw

The eight seeded teams (Europa League group winners) will be paired against the eight winners of the knockout playoffs. These are two-legged affairs, with the seeds playing the second leg at home.

No side can face another team from the same national association at this stage of the competition.

Europa League last 16 fixture dates

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 9 March, with the second legs a week later on 16 March.