 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Where Jurrien Timber ranks among Arsenal record signings

How the fee which Arsenal paid Ajax for the defender Jurrien Timber compares to the club's record transfers.

Jurrien Timber had always planned to move out of his family home this summer.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards