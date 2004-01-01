Who has won the FA Cup the most?

The upsets, the tin foil trophies, the trips to Wembley; there is nothing like the FA Cup.

Whether your colours are those of a top Premier League club or non-league minnows, every fan loves it and every fan wants their team to advance as far as they possibly can.

Some have been more fortunate than others in that regard. While some supporters have become pretty accustomed to seeing their heroes walk those stairs and hold that famous silver trophy aloft, others can still only dream.

But what teams have enjoyed the most success in the competition? Well, 90min details all you need to know.

Which team has won the most FA Cups?

The most successful team in the history of the FA Cup is Arsenal who, in their 21 appearances in finals, have been victorious a whopping 14 times.

The Gunners' first triumph came all the way back in 1930 and, until 1998, had only won six titles. Since then - and the introduction of Arsene Wenger to English football - Arsenal have managed a further eight FA Cup victories, winning the competition most recently in 2020 when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final.

The Blues are joint third in the all-time winners' list, alongside Liverpool and Tottenham, with eight titles while Manchester United represent Arsenal's closest challengers with 12 FA Cup trophies.

Which player has won the most FA Cups?

Given the success that Arsenal and Chelsea have experienced in the FA Cup in recent times, it will come as little surprise that Ashley Cole has taken home the most winner's medals in history.

The former left-back boasts seven FA Cup triumphs to his name across his spells with the Gunners and the Blues, two more than any other player. Petr Cech, John Terry and Patrick Vieira all boast five titles, while a whole host of other players have won the competition four times.

Which team has won the most Women's FA Cups?

Quite incredibly, Arsenal women have also won the FA Cup 14 times, six titles more than second-placed Southampton's eight - which were all won within the first 11 editions of the Women's FA Cup.

The Gunners' record becomes all the more impressive when taking into account that the Women's FA Cup was only founded back in 1970.