Who is Kaio Jorge? Things to know about breakout Brazil star

When a young Brazilian forward generates some media hype, Europe's top dogs tend to stand up and pay attention.

From Neymar and Gabriel Jesus to Reinier and Vinicius Jr, there seems to be endless conveyor belt of young Brazilian talent ready to spread their wings and flourish in the big leagues, many of whom seem to come through the system at Santos.

Next to step up to the plate could be 19-year-old Kaio Jorge, who shone brightly during the 2019/20 edition of the Copa Libertadores. Inter, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs thought to be keeping an eye on him, but at this stage he's pretty much an unknown quantity outside of South American circles.

To fill in the blanks, 90min spins you through some key things to know...

1. Santos academy graduate

Jorge has come through the famous Santos academy | Pool/Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of legends such as Pele and Neymar, Jorge is a product of Santos' famous academy.



He signed for the club as a ten-year-old in 2012 before being promoted to the Under-20s squad just three years later as a 15-year-old. He made his first-team debut less than a year later, becoming the sixth youngest player in the club's history.

2. Can play anywhere in attack

Jorge has played several positions | ALEXANDRE SCHNEIDER/Getty Images

Jorge came through the academy as a number ten but since coming into the team his position has been known to change regularly.



He has played as a centre-forward, winger, number ten and even a false nine, and that helped him to score five goals during the 2019/20 Copa Libertadores as Santos finished as runners-up.

3. His dad was a professional footballer

Jorge has followed in his father's footsteps | Pool/Getty Images

There are many stories of young Brazilian footballers following in their father's footsteps into the professional game, and Jorge is no different.



His father Jorge Ramos represented Chavas and Gama and also played as a forward, but it's fair to say Jorge will likely surpass his dad's achievements.

4. He learned his technique through futsal

Everyone knows that a sure-fire way of checking if someone will be good in the future is to check their rating on Football Manager.



Jorge is a superstar in the making if you talk to SI, who gave the young attacker a potential of 4.5 stars out of five in the 2021 edition of the game. You can pick him up for around £12.5m, too, an absolute bargain.