Who is the FA Cup's record goalscorer?

Every single player that plays in England is desperate to impress in the FA Cup and win it. It is a historic tournament that some of the best players in the world have enjoyed winning in the past.

We all know that the best bit of football is goals, and the FA Cup has seen plenty of them down the years since the first final in 1872. Needless to say, records from that far back are not so easy to come by and it can't be ruled out that a rogue striker scored a ridiculous number of goals which wasn't properly written down.

That being said, here is a look at the players that have netted the most goals during their time in the famous tournament.

10. Teddy Sheringham (18 goals)

Sheringham saw plenty of FA Cup action | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

One of the great goalscorers of his generation, Teddy Sheringham was always likely to feature on this list. He only needed 35 games to score 18 goals. He won the trophy once with Manchester United in the season that the Red Devils won the treble.

9. John Barnes (18 goals)

Barnes won the cup with Liverpool | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

John Barnes played deeper than many on this list but he still managed to rack up 18 goals in 61 appearances, the majority of which were for Liverpool. He lifted the trophy twice with the Reds.

8. Jackie Milburn (19 goals)

Milburn is a Newcastle legend | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

The oldest name on the list, Jackie Milburn scored 19 goals in 34 FA Cup appearances for Newcastle United in the 1940s and 1950s. He helped the Magpies win the tournament three times with his goals.

7. Sergio Aguero (20 goals)

Aguero enjoyed domestic dominance with City | Alex Morton/GettyImages

The most modern forward on this list, what makes Sergio Aguero's record so amazing is that he scored his 20 goals in only 22 FA Cup appearances. He won the trophy fewer times than you might imagine, only getting his hands on it once with Manchester City.

6. Mark Hughes (20 goals)

Mark Hughes was a great goalscorer for Manchester United | Simon Bruty/GettyImages

Mark Hughes makes it two Welshmen in the top 10 of the all-time FA Cup highest scorers. He had the pleasure of helping Manchester United to three FA Cup trophies during his 51 appearances in the tournament.

5. Jermain Defoe (22 goals)

Defoe netted often in the FA Cup | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Jermain Defoe represented three different clubs in the FA Cup and managed to score 22 times in 39 appearances which is a very healthy return. He unfortunately never won the tournament, but he did provide some of its great moments.

4. Wayne Rooney (23 goals)

Wayne Rooney helped Manchester united beat Crystal Palace in the 2015/16 final | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Someone that was always going to feature near the top of this list. Wayne Rooney was a goal machine for Manchester United. He scored 23 times in 49 games in the FA Cup but incredibly, he only won the tournament once in 2015/16 under Louis van Gaal.

3. Alan Shearer (25 goals)

Shearer never won the FA Cup | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Narrowly behind Lampard in the charts is the man who could never stop scoring. Alan Shearer never actually won the FA Cup. He finished runner-up in two consecutive seasons with Newcastle United but still scored 25 goals in his 48 FA Cup appearances.

2. Frank Lampard (27 goals)

Lampard enjoyed FA Cup success with Chelsea | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The ultimate goalscoring central midfielder, Frank Lampard may have got nowhere near Rush's record of 40 goals but he still got a highly impressive number of 27 in 68 appearances.



The now Everton manager won the FA Cup four times with Chelsea in the space of six seasons and was a key player the whole way through.

1. Ian Rush (40 goals)

Ian Rush was Liverpool's star striker | Getty Images/GettyImages

Ian Rush was a vital part of one of the most impressive Liverpool squads ever and that is why he has got an incredibly healthy lead at the top of this chart. He netted 40 goals in 65 FA Cup appearances and he won the tournament three times in the later 80s and early 90s.