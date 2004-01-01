Who should Arsenal sign after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk?

Arsenal's majesty on the pitch hasn't quite been matched by their performance off of it during the January transfer window.

While the Gunners sit in an imperious position at the top of the Premier League table, many supporters feel that an extra attacking option is required to ensure they can sustain their title bid.

The possibility of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka being run into the ground may eventually stunt their charge, and the enormity of the opportunity that has been presented to them means the club can ill-afford to be inactive in the transfer market this month.

For so long, Mykhailo Mudryk seemed destined to arrive in north London before their move was hijacked by London rivals Chelsea. The Blues moved with ruthless efficiency while Arsenal pondered, and now the onus is on Edu to seek out alternative options.

Here's a look at who the Gunners could, and perhaps should, target.

1. Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton would demand a hefty fee for the Japanese international | Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Mitoma has been one of the breakout stars of the 2022/23 Premier League season and Mikel Arteta was treated to his brilliance first-hand on New Year's Eve.



The Japanese international is a wonderful ball carrier who excels in one-vs-one situations. He's the profile of winger Arteta loves, and there's no doubt the Spaniard would get the very best out of the 25-year-old who is loving life on the south coast.



However, with Leandro Trossard poised to leave the club this month, Brighton will not want to sell Mitoma as well. Thus, it'd take a hefty bid from the Gunners to bring the Seagulls to the negotiating table.

2. Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres could be moving on this month | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

After his initially promising World Cup campaign fizzled out, Ferran Torres returned to Barcelona with reports emerging that the financially-stricken club are ready to move on from the former Manchester City man.



The Spaniard has struggled in front of goal at times, but the club's haste at which they supposedly want to ditch the versatile forward is a little peculiar. Nevertheless, Arsenal could benefit from Barca's decision to put Ferran on the chopping block by snapping him up before the end of the month.



Arteta would certainly appreciate the 22-year-old’s impressive technical quality - he's a valuable outlet who strikes the ball cleanly. There's bags of potential to play with here, but Barca could demand a rather large fee.

3. Moussa Diaby

Bayer Leverkusen do not want to sell their prized winger mid-season | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

This is a deal that appears unlikely given Bayer Leverkusen's lofty valuation of their star winger, but Arsenal's pursuit of Mudryk highlighted that the club has serious funds at their disposal.



A move for Moussa Diaby would cost close to €100m this month.



Nevertheless, the Frenchman is a special talent who's deserving of his monster price tag. He's produced at an unrelenting rate in the Bundesliga over the past couple of years and, unlike previous exports from the German top flight that have struggled in the Premier League, Diaby isn't reliant on open space to excel.



He shines in tight spaces thanks to his two-footedness, while his variance in possession has seen him develop into a one-vs-one specialist. Diaby can go both ways, occupy either flank, and score just as proficiently as he can create.

4. Raphinha

Barcelona signed Raphinha for £55m in the summer | Eric Alonso/GettyImages

Arsenal were strongly linked with a move for Raphinha in the summer before Barcelona moved quickly to sign the then-Leeds winger.



However, after just six months in Catalonia, Raphinha could be on the move once more. His stint in La Liga has hardly been disastrous, but Barcelona would reportedly sell the winger should a generous offer arrive this month.



Thus, it'd take a bid in excess of what the Catalans spent to sign Raphinha in the summer (£55m) to prise him away from the Camp Nou.



Nevertheless, the Brazilian international is clearly a player Arsenal appreciate and their desperation could see them sending a big offer Barcelona's way.

5. Nico Williams

Nico Williams has a €50m release clause | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Spanish international Nico Williams is beginning to emerge as one of Europe's most exciting young wingers.



The Athletic Bilbao star was part of Spain's disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar with many expecting that tournament to be the first of many for Inaki Williams' younger brother.



His talent is raw, but the potential is off the charts. Williams would be an intriguing project for Arteta, who has the knack for maximising the talent of wide players. The 20-year-old also has a €50m release clause, meaning he'd be cheaper than most of Arsenal's Mudryk alternatives.