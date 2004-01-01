Who should sign Martin Terrier?

It's sometimes difficult to remember the sheer depth of talent in French football. Martin Terrier might not have been given his time to shine in the international limelight, but his exploits have not gone unnoticed beyond French borders - mainly in the Premier League.

Indeed, the Rennes forward is surrounded by speculation with the January transfer window fast approaching. Interest grew in Terrier as he managed a haul of 21 Ligue 1 goals during the 2021/22 season and, now that he's kicked off the 2022/23 campaign in similarly devastating fashion, his name is being linked with a move away from Roazhon Park.

He's a hot property who looks destined to leave for a bigger side soon, with the Premier League clubs in the running, but which clubs seem likeliest to sign the forward?

Tottenham

Over-reliance on Harry Kane has been a large issue at Tottenham for some time, although that particular pressure seems to have been eased by the acquisition of Richarlison in the summer.

Even so, depth is key for Premier League success. Martin Terrier's arrival would further push the likes of Kane and Son Heung-min, and would undoubtedly add key competition to Dejan Kulusevski (who, by the end of December, has just a solitary Premier League goal to his name) on the right wing.

It must be said, however, that there are other pressing areas of concern for Spurs to address in the transfer window, so a move for another much sought-after and probably very pricey attacking option might not be at the forefront of the club's plans.

Arsenal

North London could still be a possible destination for the Frenchman, though. Arsenal have also been linked with Terrier, and will likely seek attacking reinforcements in Gabriel Jesus' absence.

The Brazilian isn't expected to return to action very soon so, although Eddie Nketiah has shown his capabilities as the starring man up top, Terrier's presence would provide the depth needed to keep Arsenal pushing at the Premier League summit.

With pace, creative quality and a punchy hunger to attack and assert pressure over his opposition, Terrier looks tailor-made for Mikel Arteta's continually impressing system.

Manchester United

Manchester United will also be in the market to bring in a forward.

A calamitous end to Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club has left a hole up top, with only Anthony Martial providing Erik ten Hag with a line-leading option. After the Red Devils lost out on the signing of Cody Gakpo, many names have been thrown into the mix and Terrier has been touted as just one possible arrival to compete for that number nine spot with his compatriot.

Having been in fine goal-scoring fettle for the best part of two years, there is little doubt over the Frenchman's credentials and, with a snappy, collective and prolific style of play to boast, it's not hard to see him as a logical long-term option.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was the happy man bringing in Gakpo under the nose of Man United, but Liverpool are still linked with further reinforcements for the forward line.

The loss of Sadio Mane has been an evidently tough one to take for the club, and it has left question marks over the health of the Reds' attacking potency. The dynamism and versatility Terrier boasts are traits that would certainly stand him in good stead for a role at the club, while his quality in the box would - or at least should - provide the general reliability in front of goal that some of Mohamed Salah's teammates have often lacked so far this season.

Having just shelled out nearly £40m for a similarly versatile forward to add to the blockbuster arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, however, a swoop for Terrier might be a lot to expect in the near future.

Newcastle

Newcastle are unrecognisable from where they were as recently as a year ago. Now gunning for Champions League football and even Premier League glory, the Magpies represent a pretty alluring destination for any player at the moment.

Linked with a host of top quality potential signings as January approaches, Eddie Howe's cash-abundant Newcastle will no doubt look to further deepen the quality they have in their squad.

While Terrier would provide excellent competition and depth in an attacking selection that already consists of the likes of Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and, of course, the soon-to-be injury-free Alexander Isak (who only arrived for a club-record fee in the summer), however, there are other areas of the pitch that may require more urgent attention for the St James' Park club.

Chelsea

Chelsea might have returned to action with a positive 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth recently, but their evident problems have not been masked.

Graham Potter's men came into that game with three successive league defeats behind them (those results were the latest in a winless run of five matches) and, as we head into the new year, they are still the top half's least prolific side.

The Blues have already confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the club go in for further attacking reinforcement. Of course, their spending power is still uncertain under new ownership but, with no forward scoring more than four Premier League goals before the end of December, it's sure that the arrival of the sharpshooting Terrier wouldn't go amiss.