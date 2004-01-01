Who should sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic?

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of those players who has seemed destined to leave Lazio in every transfer window in recent memory and it still hasn't happened.

He has been linked with almost every big club in Europe over the past five years or so but 2023 could be the year where he finally gets his chance to show off in a different shirt.

Whoever he joins, Lazio are set to make a profit on the Serbian as they only paid €12m for him to Genk back in 2015. Since then, he has gone on to play 314 times for the Biancocelesti, scoring 63 times and getting 58 assists. He is incredibly gifted technically and also has a physicality that suggests he can perform in any midfield.

Here are the teams that are looking the most serious about signing Milinkovic-Savic in 2023.

Arsenal

Midfield is an area Mikel Arteta would clearly like to address and add some creativity to in the near future and Arsenal are very serious about trying to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the midfield.

His ability on the ball and his long-range shooting would add something different to their midfield and if he were to join in January and settle immediately, he could prove decisive between being caught by Manchester City or winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal have been holding talks with the 27-year-old's agent and Lazio may only ask for a fee in the region of £44m in order to part ways with the Serbian who was born in Spain.

Manchester United

There are certain players that have been linked with Manchester United for what feels like the entirety of their careers. Think Wesley Sneijder, Nicolas Gaitan, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. It seems written in the stars that he will never play at Old Trafford as a United player.

That being said, the interest is still there and given the lower price tag than in other transfer windows, United could finally be convinced to put the money on the table and add another creative force to the squad, as well as some height.

Lazio know that with his contract expiring in June 2024, the summer of 2023 will likely be their last chance to get a serious fee for him, even if it is not around the £90m mark that was discussed in the past by Claudio Lotito.

Juventus

Juventus, in many ways, are the most likely destination for Milinkovic-Savic as he would not need to uproot his family to the same extent and there is a ready-made role for him in the midfield that is sorely lacking creativity at the moment.

It is still something of a mystery as to how Juventus are proceeding with transfers amid the capital gains investigation that led to the resignation of the board, but their briefings to the press on transfer stories seem to be business as usual.

The Bianconeri are another club that have long been linked with Milinkovic-Savic and it would be a borderline relief for their fans to finally add a player to the squad who has been one of the most exciting and consistent performers in recent Serie A history.