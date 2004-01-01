Who's on the Plane? England Euros squad power rankings - February 2021

What do you mean we're already in February? Blimey, time really flies when you're sat at home doing bugger all bar watching a million games of football every day.
The Premier League title race may have ended as quickly as it began last month, but at least the competition for places in England's Euro 2020 squad is still rife...right?
Well, let's dive into it - here are the 23 form England stars for the squad this summer if picked today, ranked by how secure their seat on the plane to 'TBC' is.
23. Jordan Pickford (Down 10)
You're on your last warning, Jordan. Don't bugger it up now because we can always give Dean Henderson a bell.
22. Ollie Watkins (New Entry)
Only three Englishmen have scored more goals from open play in the Premier League than Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins this season, and one of them bring the energy or versatility that he does.
Bonus points for that bright green FUT chemistry link with Jack Grealish.
21. Karl Darlow (Up 2)
Karl Darlow is 30, apparently. Could have fooled me.
20. Tyrone Mings (Up 1)
His centre-back partner at club level, Ezri Konsa, is also knocking on the terminal doors, but Mings is still doing enough to nail down his own place.
19. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Down 3)
Fantasy Premier League favourite DCL is starting to find his early-season form again, and most recently grabbed a an assist and stoppage time equaliser at Old Trafford.
18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Down 3)
Trent has been in honking form for quite a while now, which is concerning, but he has enough credit in the bank to still make the cut.
For now. Keep an eye on your phone, Reece James/James Justin/Aaron Wan-Bissaka/Kieran Trippier.
17. Nick Pope (Up 2)
Congratulations to Nick Pope on officially becoming the highest-ranked goalkeeper on this list for the first time!
We're sure this is the true achievement you've spent your whole life working towards.
16. Ben Chilwell (Down 10)
I was planning on ranking Chil Benwell slightly higher, but 90min's resident Chelsea fan Krishan Davis begged and pleaded with me to bump him down, he begged me he did.
Bit of a weird request, but here's to you, Krish.
15. Bukayo Saka (Up 3)
Poor Bukayo Saka is having to carry Arsenal at the moment, but one man/boy can only do so much - they're 11th, for crying out loud.
Hopefully his role with England won't be as onerous.
14. Jadon Sancho (Down 2)
Sancho would probably face more scrutiny if he played in England, but he doesn't, so have a lovely little 14th place, Jadon. I hope it makes you happy.
Dear lord, what a sad little life, Jadon.
13. Mason Mount (Down 5)
Contrary to what memes will tell you, Mason Mount has actually had a good season. Had a good month, too.
So naturally, 'Down 5'.
12. James Maddison (Up 8)
You know the England cricket chant for Jimmy Anderson - can we get that for Jimmy Maddison?
11. Kyle Walker (Down 1)
Had a quietly good season with Man City, our Kyle - just not as good as Joao Cancelo.
Fortunately for Walker, Cancelo is Portuguese, and cannot possibly usurp him on this list.
10. Luke Shaw (New Entry)
Arguably the best left-back in the Premier League this season, Shaw has finally forced his way back into the England picture.
Here's hoping he can remain fit until the summer and get the shot on the international stage that he deserves.
9. Marcus Rashford (Down 2)
The real Prime Minister found his scoring touch again towards the end of January, but is still an uncertainty to start for the Three Lions.
But as long as he's fit, he's obviously flying first class.
8. Phil Foden (Up 6)
A winger, a playmaker, a target man, you name it - Foden is finally showing his worth as one of the country's best players.
7. Jordan Henderson (Down 3)
Henderson is busy forwarding his shouting compilations to Gareth Southgate as we speak.
6. Jack Grealish (Up 5)
By his standards, Grealish hasn't even had a particularly amazing month.
But that's just how good he is now - he's consistently the best player on the pitch during an Aston Villa game, and it'd be delightful if he starts for England this summer.
5. John Stones (Up 4)
The redemption of Money Can't Buy You Stones has been one of my personal favourite storylines this season.
His reward for his recent form is a place in our top five.
4. Declan Rice (Up 1)
Still only 22 (twenty-two), Rice has quickly emerged as one of Southgate's more dependable players, a real midfield general - the sort of figure you need to be successful in international football.
Not as flashy as some of the other midfielders in the. squad, but definitely one of the more important.
3. Harry Maguire (Down 1)
Still England's best centre-back. Deal with it.
2. Raheem Sterling (Up 1)
Sterling recently became only the third player to score 100 goals under Pep Guardiola, joining Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in a rather exclusive club.
Some company, eh?
1. Harry Kane (-)
Kane became the joint second highest scorer in Spurs history at the weekend, and is still well on his way to smashing Wayne Rooney's England record - he's only 21 goals behind the Derby County manager.
