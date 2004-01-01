Who's on the Plane? England Euros squad power rankings - February 2021

What do you mean we're already in February? Blimey, time really flies when you're sat at home doing bugger all bar watching a million games of football every day.

The Premier League title race may have ended as quickly as it began last month, but at least the competition for places in England's Euro 2020 squad is still rife...right?

Well, let's dive into it - here are the 23 form England stars for the squad this summer if picked today, ranked by how secure their seat on the plane to 'TBC' is.

23. Jordan Pickford (Down 10)

Turns out you have to stop the ball from going in the net to be a good goalkeeper | Pool/Getty Images

You're on your last warning, Jordan. Don't bugger it up now because we can always give Dean Henderson a bell.

22. Ollie Watkins (New Entry)

Welcome aboard, Oliver | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Only three Englishmen have scored more goals from open play in the Premier League than Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins this season, and one of them bring the energy or versatility that he does.



Bonus points for that bright green FUT chemistry link with Jack Grealish.

21. Karl Darlow (Up 2)

Darlow has played well for a woeful Newcastle side | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Karl Darlow is 30, apparently. Could have fooled me.

20. Tyrone Mings (Up 1)

Sorry Ty, could only bring myself to budge you up one place | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

His centre-back partner at club level, Ezri Konsa, is also knocking on the terminal doors, but Mings is still doing enough to nail down his own place.

19. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Down 3)

Sliding onto the plane like... | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League favourite DCL is starting to find his early-season form again, and most recently grabbed a an assist and stoppage time equaliser at Old Trafford.

18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Down 3)

Could you suggest a right-back? TAA. | Pool/Getty Images

Trent has been in honking form for quite a while now, which is concerning, but he has enough credit in the bank to still make the cut.



For now. Keep an eye on your phone, Reece James/James Justin/Aaron Wan-Bissaka/Kieran Trippier.

17. Nick Pope (Up 2)

A religious pun would have been too easy, so I'm not writing one | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Congratulations to Nick Pope on officially becoming the highest-ranked goalkeeper on this list for the first time!



We're sure this is the true achievement you've spent your whole life working towards.

16. Ben Chilwell (Down 10)

Would you believe Chilwell was ranked third back in December? | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

I was planning on ranking Chil Benwell slightly higher, but 90min's resident Chelsea fan Krishan Davis begged and pleaded with me to bump him down, he begged me he did.



Bit of a weird request, but here's to you, Krish.

15. Bukayo Saka (Up 3)

What a lovely chap | Pool/Getty Images

Poor Bukayo Saka is having to carry Arsenal at the moment, but one man/boy can only do so much - they're 11th, for crying out loud.



Hopefully his role with England won't be as onerous.

14. Jadon Sancho (Down 2)

At least he's happy | Pool/Getty Images

Sancho would probably face more scrutiny if he played in England, but he doesn't, so have a lovely little 14th place, Jadon. I hope it makes you happy.



Dear lord, what a sad little life, Jadon.

13. Mason Mount (Down 5)

Everyone's favourite son | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Contrary to what memes will tell you, Mason Mount has actually had a good season. Had a good month, too.



So naturally, 'Down 5'.

12. James Maddison (Up 8)

J-Mads is moving up the rankings again | Michael Regan/Getty Images

You know the England cricket chant for Jimmy Anderson - can we get that for Jimmy Maddison?

11. Kyle Walker (Down 1)

It's time to play the game... | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Had a quietly good season with Man City, our Kyle - just not as good as Joao Cancelo.



Fortunately for Walker, Cancelo is Portuguese, and cannot possibly usurp him on this list.

10. Luke Shaw (New Entry)

"What do you mean 'New Entry'?" | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arguably the best left-back in the Premier League this season, Shaw has finally forced his way back into the England picture.



Here's hoping he can remain fit until the summer and get the shot on the international stage that he deserves.

9. Marcus Rashford (Down 2)

Arise, Sir Marcus Rashford | Pool/Getty Images

The real Prime Minister found his scoring touch again towards the end of January, but is still an uncertainty to start for the Three Lions.



But as long as he's fit, he's obviously flying first class.

8. Phil Foden (Up 6)

Foden was the star in Man City's win at Liverpool | Pool/Getty Images

A winger, a playmaker, a target man, you name it - Foden is finally showing his worth as one of the country's best players.

7. Jordan Henderson (Down 3)

Chin up, Stevi- I mean, Jordan | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Henderson is busy forwarding his shouting compilations to Gareth Southgate as we speak.

6. Jack Grealish (Up 5)

The biggest Brummie icon since Jasper Carrott | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

By his standards, Grealish hasn't even had a particularly amazing month.



But that's just how good he is now - he's consistently the best player on the pitch during an Aston Villa game, and it'd be delightful if he starts for England this summer.

5. John Stones (Up 4)

Even he's shocked by the rise | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The redemption of Money Can't Buy You Stones has been one of my personal favourite storylines this season.



His reward for his recent form is a place in our top five.

4. Declan Rice (Up 1)

Is it just me or do his legs look really long here? | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Still only 22 (twenty-two), Rice has quickly emerged as one of Southgate's more dependable players, a real midfield general - the sort of figure you need to be successful in international football.



Not as flashy as some of the other midfielders in the. squad, but definitely one of the more important.

3. Harry Maguire (Down 1)

"Just hook it to my veeeeiiiins!" | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Still England's best centre-back. Deal with it.

2. Raheem Sterling (Up 1)

Trying to spot Ilkay Gundogan's penalty against Liverpool | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sterling recently became only the third player to score 100 goals under Pep Guardiola, joining Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in a rather exclusive club.



Some company, eh?

1. Harry Kane (-)

Fit and firing again | Pool/Getty Images

Kane became the joint second highest scorer in Spurs history at the weekend, and is still well on his way to smashing Wayne Rooney's England record - he's only 21 goals behind the Derby County manager.