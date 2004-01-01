Teams
Why Anthony Gordon's goal for Newcastle was allowed to stand against Arsenal
A detailed look at why Anthony Gordon's controversial goal for Newcastle in their Premier League victory over Arsenal was allowed to stand by VAR
"I feel sick."
Source :
90min
Trending on the boards
The game is bent
04 Nov 22:51 - IUFG, 346 views 4 replies
lol. That challenge from General Kai was so bad
04 Nov 21:29 - redgunamo, 248 views 4 replies
Jorginho & Havertz in midfield then
04 Nov 20:19 - 7sisters, 253 views 4 replies
Our injured 11 Vs Newcastles injured 11
03 Nov 16:37 - 7sisters, 485 views 10 replies
Ian Wright is 60 years old!
03 Nov 13:45 - redgunamo, 364 views 8 replies
More from the boards
