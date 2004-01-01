Why Arsenal are unlikely to sign Moussa Diaby

Arsenal are unlikely to sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this transfer window, sources have told 90min.

The Gunners are looking to add another forward to their ranks this window, though have already missed out on the signing of top target Mykhaylo Mudryk to London rivals Chelsea.

They have recently been linked with a move for Diaby, though 90min understands that such a transfer is currently unlikely.

While sources close to Arsenal insist the club were first approached by the 23-year-old's representatives, the player's camp believe the opposite to be true. Nevertheless, both parties do not believe that a deal will be thrashed out this window.

On this edition of Talking Transfers, Scott Saunders hosts Toby Cudworth & Graeme Bailey to discuss all the big transfer stories. This week's agenda includes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Hakim Ziyech, Leandro Trossard, Pedro Porro, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more!

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Another major stumbling block is that Bayer Leverkusen's asking price for Diaby is thought to be higher than the €100m total package which Chelsea paid for Mudryk.

Bayer Leverkusen are also desperate to rise up the Bundesliga table in the second half of the season and qualify for the Champions League once again - they're currently nine points adrift but went into the winter break off the back of three straight wins. Xabi Alonso's side are too gearing up for the knockout stages of the Europa League, beginning with a two-legged play-off tie against Monaco.

90min understands that Diaby remains a long-term target of Newcastle United, who have more recently identified Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech as a potential forward option.