Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Why Arsenal were definitely right to sack Unai Emery despite his Aston Villa success
Tweet
Unai Emery's Aston Villa host Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Gunners looking to get one over their former head coach.
Aston Villa host Arsenal on Saturday evening with a chance to assert their credentials as title contenders.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Ten Bob and Slab Head just bagged manager & player of the month
08 Dec 20:28 - 7sisters, 87 views 0 replies
Prime. Spuds half time panel last night.
08 Dec 14:29 - 7sisters, 147 views 9 replies
Shame about Rahm going to LIV
08 Dec 12:57 - Luis Anaconda, 84 views 4 replies
You know what's happening on Saturday, don't you?
07 Dec 12:43 - Sir C, 410 views 22 replies
We really did get shot of a very good keeper there
07 Dec 01:01 - 7sisters, 156 views 1 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards