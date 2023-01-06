Why Arsenal will wear a special new kit for FA Cup tie against Oxford

Arsenal will wear an all-white kit for the upcoming FA Cup third round tie against Oxford as part of the next chapter of their No More Red campaign against knife crime and youth violence.

The one-off adidas strip features white monochrome badges and branding.

The No More Red campaign was first launched by Arsenal in the Community in January 2022.

A statement from the club ahead of this weekend explained:

“Although the number of teenagers killed as a result of violent youth crime dropped significantly in 2022 in comparison to 2021, there were 11,502 knife offences recorded in London between January 2022 and November 2022, an increase compared with the corresponding period in 2021.

“Both ourselves and adidas remain steadfast in our long-term commitment to create safe spaces for young people to play sport in the capital, provide better access to trusted role models, and shine a light on talented individuals who are making a positive difference in their community.”

Our commitment continues ⚪ ​



No More Red is our joint initiative with @adidasfootball to give young people more opportunities and tackle the root causes of violent youth crime. ​



Find out more https://t.co/TFtVgINRNo pic.twitter.com/CPXfX4vZij — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 6, 2023

In addition to the men’s team wearing the all-white strip to play in against Oxford on Monday night, the women will also support No More Red with white monochrome anthem jackets ahead of their huge WSL clash with Chelsea on 15 January.

Arsenal are encouraging fans and members of the public to volunteer their time with one of the club’s many charity partners, with the opportunity to be receive a special No More Red shirt and an invitation to a game at the Emirates Stadium.

The following charity partners will have 10 each of the limited edition shirts to hand out to volunteers: Arsenal in the Community, The Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation, Steel Warriors, Don’t Stab Your Future, Box Up Crime, Copenhagen Youth Project, St Giles Trust, Abianda, Octopus Community Network, The Ben Kinsella Trust.

The unique jerseys are not being commercially sold and so are only available by donating time.

