Top level football continues to attack our television screens as we firmly approach the winter months of 2022.

However, with most sides in Premier League action this midweek, there is one game originally scheduled for October which will not be taking place; Arsenal vs Manchester City.

The top two in the division were due to face off, but a spate of cancellations in England and some in Europe from September have seen the game pulled from the schedule.

Here's why and the latest news on the rearrangement.

Why is Arsenal vs Manchester City postponed?

The game between Arsenal and Manchester City was postponed back in September.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, games were postponed due to the extra demands placed on the police, including supervising the funeral on 19 October. Visitors flocked to the United Kingdom in the following weeks and the Gunners' Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven needed to be pushed back.

A statement from UEFA at the time read: "UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

"This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The game was then rescheduled for Thursday 20 October, when other Premier League sides are scheduled to compete in midweek action. That meant Arsenal and Manchester City postponing their fixture, which had been due to take place on Wednesday 19 October, to allow Arsenal the opportunity to fulfil the fixture.

UEFA added: "The rescheduling of this match was possible after the decision of the Premier League to postpone the domestic match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC originally due to be played on 19 October.

"UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match which had been postponed due to the impossibility for local police forces to guarantee its secure staging."

Despite playing a game fewer than both Bodo/Glimt and Zurich, Arsenal top Group A in the Europa League, sitting two points ahead of closest competitors PSV. Their two games against the Dutch outfit will play a major part in deciding who wins the group.

When is the new date for Arsenal vs Manchester City?

A new date is yet to be announced by the Premier League, who said at the time: "A new date for the Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC fixture will be announced in due course.”

Organisers have plenty of experience in rearranging games after a couple of seasons filled with Covid-19 cancellations. However, with the World Cup taking up the better part of two months of the season in the winter, there are fewer available gaps to slot the game into.

All Premier League teams still have a fixture from September 10/11 to fulfil before the end of the season, with all games across gameweek seven called off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.