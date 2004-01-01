Why Leandro Trossard is a better striker option than Eddie Nketiah | The Chronicles of a Gooner

Arsenal secured a crucial win over Everton on Wednesday evening at the Emirates Stadium to take a five point lead in the Premier League title race.

Key to that win was the Gunners' fluid attacking interchanges between Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli - all of whom had at least one goal contribution in the 4-0 win.

The impressiveness of the attacking performance has led many to believe that Trossard, not Eddie Nketiah, is the man who should start up top for Arsenal while Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined with an injury.

90min's resident Arsenal fan Harry Symeou has explained why on The Chronicles of a Gooner - part of the 90min podcast network.

Harry Symeou: "I thought that Eddie Nketiah would probably come back into the team. I expect Mikel Arteta to make that move.

"Mikel mentioned again in the press conference after the game that Nketiah has been carrying a little something [potential injury] of late so that may have played a part in the decision [to start Trossard] as well. But you look at the difference in Martinelli with Trossard and you really see what it is that Arsenal are missing when Nketiah plays through the middle.

"You just look at Martinelli and think that he needs someone with whom he can interchange positions with, he needs someone with he almost has the telepathic understanding with and it's fascinating because Trossard has been at the club for five minutes yet Martinelli seems to have a really good connection with him.

"I think we were given a reminder of how Nketiah up front doesn't really work for Martinelli. Having that false nine instead has just Arsenal be able to get the best out of Martinelli again."