Leandro Trossard has settled into life fairly quickly at Arsenal, largely making an impact from the bench.

He scored his first goal for the Gunners in their 1-1 draw with Brentford a fortnight ago, and he thought he'd added to his tally in their trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

However, his 27th-minute wonder strike was disallowed following a VAR check. Here's why...

Why Leandro Trossard's goal against Leicester was disallowed

After Leicester failed to clear a corner, Granit Xhaka recycled possession and played the ball back to Trossard on the edge of the Foxes' box.

He took a touch to cut back inside into the D adjacent to the penalty area before picking out the top right corner with a curling strike.

However, when coming to claim the initial corner, Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward had his arm grabbed by Arsenal defender Ben White.

The Welshman was unable to punch the ball away with full force, allowing it to be picked up again by Xhaka and leading to Trossard's finish.

Referee Craig Pawson was instructed by VAR to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor and he ruled the opening goal out for a foul.