Why Oleksandr Zinchenko believes Arsenal will no longer be a 'top four' club

Oleksandr Zinchenko wants to ‘kill and destroy’ the idea that Arsenal cannot be contenders for major honours.

Arsenal have often been accused of limiting their ambitions to simply finishing in the top four of the Premier League, with their last title all the way back in 2003/04.

They have made a fine start to the season, currently sitting top of the Premier League after 13 matches.

Zinchenko arrived from Manchester City last summer where he got used to challenging for the most coveted trophies in European football, and he says he already feel a mentality shift in that direction at Arsenal too.

“Honestly, I don’t want to look so far because we have a lot of games ahead of us,” Zinchecko said when asked if the Gunners have adjusted their ambitions for the season.

“I can feel that this group of people, they are special. Starting from our staff and then all the people on our training ground, our fans, we believe in ourselves, every single game.

“I think I would say that I got used to hearing that Arsenal, it means straight away in your mind, ‘top four, top four’.

“I would say, I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype. We need to look further, and I think this team, this group of people, the fans, they deserve more. That’s what we need to do.

“We need hard work in this and let’s see at the end of season. You ask me if we can challenge Man City and stuff? Of course, they are an amazing team, but you never know what can happen in football. We need to go step by step with every single game.”