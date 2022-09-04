Why was Gabriel Martinelli's goal against Man Utd disallowed?

Sunday's Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Arsenal was the box office fixture of the weekend, and we got more questionable officiating and outrage online as VAR once again stole the headlines.

The Gunners had enjoyed an excellent first half and looked to have taken the lead when Gabriel Martinelli broke free of United's defence and took his chance, curling into the far corner.

However, on a weekend full of criticism for referees in England, the goal was overturned with help from the video assistant referee.

Why Gabriel Martinelli's goal against Man Utd was disallowed

Martinelli was ecstatic with his strike, finishing calmly on the counter after the Gunners had turned over possession.

However, the VAR graphics soon started playing at Old Trafford and on television screens as assistant video referee Lee Mason instructed on-field official Paul Tierney to take a closer look at a potential foul in the buildup.

A coming together between Martin Odegaard and Christian Eriksen was the incident in question, with the Norwegian appearing to bundle over the Dane from behind without getting any of the ball. The goal was ultimately chalked off for the foul.

Such decisions have been both left untouched and overturned in recent weeks, with the level of officiating in the Premier League attracting fierce criticism for some debatable calls on Saturday.

Reaction to Gabriel Martinelli's disallowed goal vs Man Utd

The decision attracted quite a mixed response from punters online.

One half was seething with the officiating, given Tierney was standing next to Odegaard and Eriksen when the incident occurred and didn't whistle for a foul. However, a number of others pointed to other calls this weekend that have been overturned by VAR for less.

It was a bit of a hammer blow for Arsenal, who would soon go behind in Sunday's clash as Antony curled into the far corner on his debut for the opening goal.

Gabriel Martinelli has the ball in the net for Arsenal, but after visiting the Referee Review Area, Paul Tierney has overturned the decision for a foul on Christian Eriksen in the build-up



Still Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal (11 mins)#MUNARS — Premier League (@premierleague) September 4, 2022

Very much against the run of play, but that’s football.



VAR generous to United on the Martinelli goal.



Have to respond 2nd half now. — arseblog (@arseblog) September 4, 2022

Superb pass Saka, brilliant finish Martinelli.



VAR has ruled out goals for less this weekend, so no great surprise this was chalked off.



United lucky though. Contact on Eriksen minimal, maybe even initiated by him + referee made call in real time. #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 4, 2022

Here’s why I hate VAR and it’s not because I’m an Angry Arsenal fan: The foul that disallowed the Martinelli goal happened *right in front of the referee*. If he didn’t see a foul there, he didn’t see a foul. #VARout #MUNARS — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) September 4, 2022