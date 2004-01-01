Wilfred Ndidi Speaks Out on Rumours of Imminent Leicester Exit Amid Chelsea & Man Utd Interest

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has dismissed speculation that he could leave the club this summer, insisting he is happy at the King Power Stadium.





Chelsea and Manchester United have both been tipped to move for the Nigerian once the summer transfer window opens (whenever that may be), while Arsenal have also been linked since the January window.





As a result of his impressive performances for Brendan Rodgers' side, rumours of an imminent transfer are never too far away for Ndidi, but the midfielder has told ESPN that he has no interest in leaving Leicester right now.





"We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here," he said. "I still have a contract with Leicester. I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here so no need to go anywhere."





The 23-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, and his outstanding performances at the base of the Foxes' midfield have been a core part of Leicester's rise to third in the Premier League table.





The players have attracted plenty of praise, but Ndidi was quick to turn the attention to Rodgers, who has helped to inspire the squad since taking over from Claude Puel back in February 2019.





"It's the Brendan Rodgers effect," the midfielder added. "With him, it is not just about the eleven players and subs. Even the players in the under 23, he carries everybody along.





"So there is always space for anybody to fill in and to play. He is that kind of coach that always believes in the squad and not just one player. The main thing is the squad, the squad comes first. That is why we are doing very well, because we understand that we must always try our best. Where we are is because we work hard and try to improve all.





"There have been ups and downs, and there are still games after the lockdown and there are more points for us to try and get. For now, we are in a good position."



