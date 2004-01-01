Will Thomas Partey play today for Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

Arsenal's chase for the Premier League title has been complicated by a recent run of poor results, and Thomas Partey's fitness concerns haven't helped either.

The Ghana international has started every Premier League game for which he has been available this season but was a surprise omission for the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, with manager Mikel Arteta later revealing a minor muscle issue had prevented his involvement.

In an attempt to stop a four-game winless streak, Arsenal will travel to face Aston Villa on Saturday, but will Partey be among the squad?

Will Thomas Partey play against Aston Villa?

Partey has not been formally ruled out of the game but reports suggest the Ghanaian is not part of Arsenal's travelling squad.

While Partey is not believed to have suffered a serious muscle injury, it will likely be enough to keep him out of the visit to Villa, perhaps only as a precautionary measure.

In his place, winter signing Jorginho should continue to start. The Italian is still searching for his first win in an Arsenal shirt after leaving Chelsea but earned plenty of praise from Arteta after stepping in against Manchester City last time out.

"It's what happens in football. Players pick up injuries and unfortunately Thomas felt something in his back muscle," Arteta said.

“We don’t know [how bad it is]. It’s what happens, it’s part of football. I think Jorgi played a good game and we have to assess Tommy to see how bad it is.”

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs Arsenal

(4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Chambers, Konsa, Digne; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, Buendia; Watkins, Bailey.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa

(4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.